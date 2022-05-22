fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man dies from injuries after 3-alarm Oxford fire Friday

By Ramsey Khalifeh Globe Correspondent,Updated May 22, 2022, 1 hour ago

A 38-year-old man who was in critical condition after a three-alarm fire in Oxford on Friday died from his injuries Saturday morning, according to state Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson Jake Wark.

Wark identified the victim as Jesse Lamoureux. Four other people sustained injuries from the blaze, including an Oxford police sergeant who arrived first on scene, and are now recovering, Wark said.

Firefighters in Oxford were notified early Friday morning of a fire at 45 Leicester St., which soon advanced to three alarms as the structure became engulfed in the blaze.

The two-story single-family home is considered a complete loss, officials said. Smoke alarms were working and helped alert the residents of the fire.

Ramsey Khalifeh can be reached at ramsey.khalifeh@globe.com.

