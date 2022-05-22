Police commissioner search committee aims to choose three top candidates from 30 applicants

Given the extensive nature of the vetting process, which Hines said will comprise “intense interview and discussion sessions” throughout June, the mayor can expect a slate of candidates by late June or early July, falling roughly within the time frame of the committee’s initial deadline.

After applications for the top job closed earlier this month, the five-member search committee — appointed by Mayor Michelle Wu in January and chaired by retired Supreme Judicial Court Justice Geraldine Hines— is preparing to interview candidates in the coming weeks.

With more than 30 candidates vying to become Boston’s next police commissioner, the task ahead of the mayor’s search committee is now to whittle the list down to three.

Chuck Wexler, CEO of the Police Executive Research Forum, which has partnered with the committee to help identify strong candidates, said the initial application phase yielded more than 30 applications.

“Our hope in this job is to make it difficult for this committee to pick only a few candidates because they’ll all be so qualified,” Wexler said. “We’re looking at, where have they been? What’s their experience? Do they have union experience? The committee was very clear on seeking someone that understands what’s happening in policing right now, and the need for change.”

Once his team performs a preliminary screening to identify the applicants that best match the committee’s community-informed criteria, Wexler will send the best candidates to be thoroughly vetted by committee members.

“We’re going to get this right,” Hines said. “This is so important that we won’t end the process unless we do everything that we think is necessary to scrutinize the candidate individually, policy-wise, and every which way we can.”

The search firm and the committee said they are considering candidates from within the Boston Police Department and leaders of police departments from other cities. They declined to name specific applicants.

A mix of internal and external candidates guarantees a comprehensive applicant pool, Wexler said, but emphasized that local and national candidates would be held to the same high standard.

“They’re not going to get a free ride because they’re from inside,” Hines added. “We’re going to talk to everyone about the same issues, and [may even establish] a certain set of questions that will be asked of every candidate, so that we’ll have some uniformity in responses to evaluate people on.”

In addition to soliciting applications through an online job posting, Wexler’s firm has consulted with numerous minority police leadership organizations from around the country in an effort to recruit strong candidates who may not initially be drawn to the position. Boston’s efforts come at the same time that a number of other major cities are also conducting national searches, he said, so his team has taken an aggressive approach to recruiting a diverse slate of strong candidates.

“The position announcement was written very intentionally and I think it had the effect of attracting the right people,” said Rebecca Neuburger, an executive consultant with Wexler’s firm who is focused on the Boston search. “But we also reached out to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, the Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association, the Center for Policing Equity, and the executive director of the Massachusetts ACLU, and have gotten a lot of really good information [on potential candidates] that way.”

As they begin to assess the applicants, representatives of the committee and the search firm remain optimistic that the search will yield a “transformative” leader, able to meet the moment and rise to the occasion.

“The thinking is that we want to give her [Wu] at least three equally qualified candidates if we can,” Hines said. “There isn’t going to be anybody on that list that any of us would be afraid of, or ashamed of, or worried about. Then the work will be done, and it won’t be done until that happens.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.