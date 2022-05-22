Police seek man in connection with Mission Hill assault

The incident occurred near 82 Hillside St. at about 12 p.m., Boston police said in a statement .

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with an alleged aggravated assault in Mission Hill on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The suspect is described as being thin and in his 20s and on Saturday was wearing a black winter hat, yellow hooded jacket, blue jeans, and black or gray sneakers, police said in a statement.

Police are investigating and encourage anyone with information to call 617-343-4275, according to the statement.

Community members can contribute to the investigation anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).