Teen boys charged with firing gun in Dorchester

Two teenage boys, 15 and 14, were arrested in Mattapan on Saturday night and charged with trespassing and illegal gun possession following the recovery of a loaded firearm, Boston police said.

At 10:01 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near 10 Middleton St. and were told while en route that the city’s ShotSpotter system had detected apparent gunfire near 1046 Blue Hill Ave. and also near 37 Middleton St., police said in a statement.

Officers arrived at 1046 Blue Hill Ave., where a passerby said they had not heard gunfire in the area, according to Boston police.