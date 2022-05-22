Teen boys charged with firing gun in Dorchester

Two teenage boys, 15 and 14, were arrested in Mattapan on Saturday night and charged with trespassing and illegal gun possession following the recovery of a loaded firearm, Boston police said.
At 10:01 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near 10 Middleton St. and were told while en route that the city’s ShotSpotter system had detected apparent gunfire near 1046 Blue Hill Ave. and also near 37 Middleton St., police said in a statement.
Officers arrived at 1046 Blue Hill Ave., where a passerby said they had not heard gunfire in the area, according to Boston police.
Police dispatchers told officers on scene that there were reports of a male victim and a scooter on the ground on Middleton Street, as well as a person fleeing into a nearby yard, police said.
After finding multiple used shell casings and a discarded scooter on Middleton Street, police conducted a sweep of the nearby backyards seeking victims or suspects and located two boys on a nearby back porch, according to the statement.
Officers led the boys — a 14-year-old from Boston and a 15-year-old from Dorchester — away from the porch and recovered a loaded Glock 26 pistol with a single high-capacity round in the chamber, police said.
The boys, whose identies were not released because of their ages, were taken into custody and now face charges of trespassing, unlawful possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device, according to the statement.
They are awaiting arraignment at Suffolk County Juvenile Court - Dorchester, police said.