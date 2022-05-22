fb-pixel Skip to main content

Traffic slowdowns possible on Tobin bridge Sunday from movie filming, MassDOT says

By Ramsey Khalifeh Globe Correspondent,Updated May 22, 2022, 56 minutes ago

Filming for a movie will be taking place on the Maurice J. Tobin bridge Sunday between 1 and 9 p.m., possibly resulting in traffic slowdowns, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Police will escort a vehicle equipped with a mounted camera in traffic from Boston to Chelsea on the bridge, according to a statement from MassDOT. No lane closures are planned but MassDOT warned that there may be slowdowns.

Drivers are not permitted to stop their vehicles on the bridge to observe the filming.

No information about the movie and cast involved in the filming were available.


Ramsey Khalifeh can be reached at ramsey.khalifeh@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video