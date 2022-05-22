Traffic slowdowns possible on Tobin bridge Sunday from movie filming, MassDOT says

Filming for a movie will be taking place on the Maurice J. Tobin bridge Sunday between 1 and 9 p.m., possibly resulting in traffic slowdowns, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Police will escort a vehicle equipped with a mounted camera in traffic from Boston to Chelsea on the bridge, according to a statement from MassDOT. No lane closures are planned but MassDOT warned that there may be slowdowns.

Drivers are not permitted to stop their vehicles on the bridge to observe the filming.