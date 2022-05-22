Volodymyr Zelensky, Liz Cheney honored at JFK Profiles in Courage ceremony

After Americans saw striking threats to national democracy following the 2020 presidential election, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol in Washington, the awards committee selected an unprecedented five political leaders and public servants to honor for their work defending freedom over the past two years.

Former Staples chief executive Ron Sargent hosted the ceremony, which each year honors leaders from around the nation and the world who have demonstrated a commitment to protecting democracy in the United States and abroad.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US Representative Liz Cheney were honored for their work in defense of liberty at this year’s John F. Kennedy Profiles in Courage Award ceremony, presented Sunday evening at the JFK Library in Dorchester.

The ceremony usually celebrates one recipient per year, though a special edition of the award was created to honor the frontline heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic and presented to seven essential workers last year.

In addition to Zelensky and Cheney, the award was also presented to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Arizona House Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers, and Fulton County, Ga., Election Department employee Wandrea’ ArShaye Moss.

As Benson entered the event, she told reporters that attacks on democracy “are occurring at all levels — local, national, and international — and we have to be willing to stand up to threats and bullies at all levels.”

“Democracy is on the ballot in this upcoming election, but I’m optimistic,” she added. “Work is required ... but the work is ongoing and the fight is ongoing, because our democracy is hanging in the balance.”

Yaroslav Brisiuck, deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of Ukraine, attended the ceremony to accept the award on behalf of Zelensky, who was in Ukraine continuing to address the Russian invasion of that country.

Previous recipients include former US Presidents Barack Obama and George H. W. Bush, as well as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and senators Mitt Romney and John McCain.

The ceremony got off to a blustery beginning Sunday afternoon, as guests hustled down the velvet-roped walkway outside the library amid a surprise thunderstorm, clutching hats and umbrellas close.

David Axelrod, former senior adviser to Obama, said the event was a time to honor not just political leaders, but the people behind their movements who fuel the fight for democracy everywhere.

“I think every single American is inspired by what we see with ... our Ukrainian friends who are literally putting their lives on the line for what we have” here in the United States, Axelrod said. “Political courage is when you’re willing to risk your career or more for a larger principle, and in these unsettled times, globally, nationally, we owe [them] a great debt of gratitude.”

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, who was also in attendance, said the fight for democracy begins at home, praising several of the US honorees for their defense of free and fair elections, despite intimidation from elected officials or the public.

“Democracy has to be fought for everywhere: in the rest of the world, but here, too,” he said, adding that several award recipients were “threatened as a result of the 2020 election, and they’re continuing to be threatened. Even the people that I work with have experienced harassment in various ways, with people pointing cameras at them and asking where the hidden ballots are.”

A Republican and self-proclaimed supporter of former President Donald Trump, Bowers accepted his award for resisting pressure from Trump and Rudy Giuliani to replace Arizona’s legal electors with a group working to elect Trump.

“When the last political debate is finished ... we must find some common ground on which to go forward, to preserve, nourish, and restore that implicit trust which makes our democratic republic thrive,” he said, according to a copy of his speech provided to the Globe.

“To respect the people’s choice at the ballot box, even (or especially) when the result may be different from our wishes... should not be noteworthy, much less praiseworthy,” he continued. “These decisions are the least that the people should expect of those to whom they entrust the power to choose for them.”













