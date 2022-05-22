Scorned by Trump, Brooks rises in Alabama Senate race

But Brooks has staged a compelling comeback, with recent polling putting him in a statistical tie for the lead in a tight race before the primary Tuesday.

Under a rain of attack ads, polls showed him falling behind two rivals. Former President Donald Trump humiliated Brooks by rescinding an earlier endorsement.

CLANTON, Ala. — Two months ago, Representative Mo Brooks, whose hard-right credentials were unblemished, seemed to be imploding in the Alabama Republican Senate race.

In a twist of fate, the Brooks bounce-back appears to be driven by voters who identify as “Trump Republicans” — another bit of evidence, after recent primaries from Nebraska to Pennsylvania, that the former president’s political movement may no longer be entirely under his command.

Advertisement

“Brooks may be surging just at the right time,” a conservative talk radio host, Dale Jackson, said over the Birmingham airwaves Friday.

Brooks — who appeared at Trump’s Jan. 6 rally before the siege of the Capitol, where he goaded election deniers to start “kicking ass” — has returned to contention not only despite Trump’s fickleness but also in the face of opposition by Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader. A super PAC aligned with McConnell has funneled $2 million to a group attacking Brooks in television ads.

In 12 years as an arch-conservative in the House, Brooks has bucked party leadership, which won him no fans among Senate Republican leaders. McConnell and his allies would prefer a different replacement for the open seat of Senator Richard Shelby, 88, who is retiring. Alabama’s deep-seated conservatism means that the Republican nominee is all but assured of winning in November.

A polling average by Real Clear Politics showed Katie Britt, a former aide to Shelby, in the lead with 34 percent, Brooks with 29 percent, and Mike Durant, a military contractor and Army veteran, with 24 percent. If no candidate consolidates more than 50 percent on Tuesday, the top two advance to a runoff on June 21.

Advertisement

“Slowly but surely, conservatives are figuring out I’m the only conservative in this race,” Brooks said in an interview. He called Durant “a John McCain-type of Republican” and Britt “a Mitch McConnell-establishment, open-borders, cheap-foreign-labor, special-interest-group Republican.”

A poker-faced former prosecutor, Brooks nonetheless seemed to savor, at a couple campaign appearances Friday, his comeback from March, when he was polling in the teens and Trump abandoned him. The former president accused Brooks of having gone “woke” because he had urged a crowd, months earlier, to put the 2020 election “behind you.”

Brooks, 68, “is the least woke person in the state of Alabama,” said Terry Lathan, a former chair of the Alabama Republican Party, who is a co-chair of the Brooks campaign.

In style and experience, there are strong differences between the stolid Brooks and the energetic Britt, a lawyer whose first digital ad featured her marriage to Wesley Britt, a former University of Alabama football star — no small credential in a state where the other senator, Tommy Tuberville, is a former Auburn University football coach. Britt, 40, presents herself as a committed social conservative. Campaign ads feature her calling to get “kids and God back in the classroom” and, while striding through a girls locker room, accusing “crazy liberals” of wanting to let boys in.

A poll Thursday for The Alabama Daily News and Gray Television showed likely voters who identified as “traditional conservative Republicans” favored Britt and Durant over Brooks.

Advertisement

But Brooks won the support of a plurality of voters who identified as “Trump Republicans” — 35 percent, up from 26 percent in an earlier survey.

The race has seen millions of dollars spent on negative ads attacking all three candidates that in many ways have shaped the turbulent peaks and valleys of their campaigns.





NEW YORK TIMES

Maryland senator recovering after minor stroke

Senator Chris Van Hollen, Democrat of Maryland, was discharged from the hospital Saturday after suffering what he said was a minor stroke, and is now recovering at home, a spokesman for the senator said Sunday.

Van Hollen was admitted to George Washington University Hospital last Saturday after experiencing acute neck pain and lightheadedness while delivering a speech at a Democratic event. He managed to get through the speech and attendees said he did not appear to be in any distress.

After he underwent an angiogram, Van Hollen said in a statement, doctors told him he had experienced ‘’a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of my head.’’ A spokeswoman said he did not need to undergo any surgery or procedures and remained at the hospital for observation.

His office added that the senator is easing back into his schedule and plans to return to the Senate to vote this week.

Advertisement

WASHINGTON POST

Pennsylvania lieutenant governor out of hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in the state’s high-profile Senate contest, has been released from the hospital after a stay of more than a week following a stroke, his wife and his campaign said Sunday.

Fetterman, 52, won the Democratic nomination while in the hospital, easily beating Representative Conor Lamb, just hours after undergoing surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator to help him recover. Fetterman has said the stroke was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation.

“João is headed home — time to rest and recover (and annoy me)!’’ tweeted his wife, Gisele Fetterman, who was born in Brazil and often refers to her husband with the Portuguese translation of John.

Fetterman said in a statement he was returning home to Braddock and “could not be happier to finally be heading home to be with my family.’’

“I am feeling great, but per my doctor’s orders, and Gisele’s orders, I am going to continue to rest and recover,’’ he said. “Later this week I will have a follow-up visit with my doctors at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. I am going to take the time I need now to rest and get to 100% so I can go full speed soon and flip this seat blue.”

Fetterman had been hospitalized since May 13. He was scheduled to appear that day at a campaign event at Millersville University, but his wife “noticed that John was not himself, and shortly after he started slurring his speech,” a campaign spokesperson said.

Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PRESS







