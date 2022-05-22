Home protests may be only way to get a powerful person’s attention

David Decosimo says we should think about judges, mayors, governors, and such first as “persons” who happen to be fulfilling a role, and argues that protests at their homes are “democratically destructive and ethically wrong” (“Why it’s wrong to protest at a judge’s home,” Ideas, May 15). What Decosimo neglects to discuss is the power differential between such role-fillers and us ordinary citizens. When a person takes on such a powerful role, it becomes their primary identity to all who are not their family or friends, and they lose some of their privacy. That loss is a characteristic of the job they sought.

I, as an ordinary citizen, cannot have a conversation with such a person as I would with a friend, so I can’t discuss or argue about something that person is doing in their powerful role. The limited power we ordinary citizens have is to protest, in a way that will get that person’s attention. In a civil society, such protests must not be violent or excessively disruptive to that person or their family and neighbors, but we do have a First Amendment right to be heard and seen in a way they can’t simply ignore. Sometimes protesting at their home is how that needs to happen.