5 things to know before you purchase a waterfront home

Thinking of buying a waterfront home? Whether your new place fronts an ocean, bay, lake, canal, or creek, it will come with issues and challenges different from inland homes — and they start even before you close. You’ll need additional inspections, additional insurance, and you’ll have additional maintenance obligations to keep your home in shipshape condition. And even if you do everything right, expect the unexpected.

Just ask Sue Kindregan. In 2018, Kindregan and her husband, Kevin, were planning to purchase an oceanfront home in Quincy with “one-of-a-kind” views. The couple were under contract to purchase the home for about $900,000 and about to conduct their home inspection when a major nor’easter hit. The house flooded, water flowed through the windows and roof, and the tide entered the first floor, inundating the garage. “The house was designed to get wet at that level, but what scared me was the water coming through the roof,” Sue said. “It was enough to make me question whether this was where we wanted to be at that price point.”