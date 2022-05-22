The Celtics know they can flip the switch, but they can’t afford to switch off at this stage of the playoffs

In a wild contest with more plot lines, plot twists, and dramatic returns than a prestige television series, the Celtics squandered their momentum from a dominant win in Miami with a no-show start. They failed to capitalize on the absence of Heat star Jimmy Butler, who sat out the second half with right knee irritation, and goose-bump-inducing injury returns by Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum. They surrendered the series’ upper hand to a Heat team that hobbled to the finish line after leading by 26 in the first half.

That psychological tendency reared its ugly head in an anfractuous, torturous, and turnover-filled 109-103 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday night at TD Garden.

The Celtics have a prosperity problem. They need something to prove or someone to prove wrong or a do-or-die scenario to play their best basketball. That’s a dangerous game to play when you’re on the doorstep of the NBA Finals.

Whichever team lost this tangled cord of a contest was going to be kicking itself and feel like it was a kick in the groin. It was the Celtics, who clawed within a point with 2:40 left via a 12-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from Jaylen Brown, who scored a playoff-career high 40 points somewhat marred by seven turnovers. But Boston couldn’t get over the hump in a game they didn’t lead for a solitary second.

They lacked intensity and urgency in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. How is that possible?

“Why? I don’t know,” said Jayson Tatum, who was among the missing, shooting 3 of 14 for 10 points with zero made baskets after halftime.

“I wish we could have, clearly, especially first game back at home. There’s no excuse. We can’t spot them 39 points in the first quarter.

“Obviously, we were just trying to overcome that the rest of the game. So, we’ve obviously got to be better starting the game for sure.”

Tatum’s running mate, Brown, who tried to put the team on his back by becoming the first Celtic with a 40-point playoff performance on 70 percent or better shooting (14 of 20), concurred.

“Just one of those games,” Brown said. “We didn’t come out with the right intensity or we didn’t come out with the same intensity as them as a unit, and it showed.”

The Celtics can salve their wounds, chalking up their 2-1 series deficit to two lopsided quarters – the disastrous third-quarter in Miami in which they were outscored 39-14 and Saturday night’s dirty dozen minutes. Boosted by Kyle Lowry’s return from injury and Bam Adebayo’s arrival as a factor in the series (31 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists) Miami jumped all over Boston in the first, outscoring them 39-18.

They can point to the absence of center Robert Williams, and Smart and Al Horford missing Game 1.

But those are oversimplifications and poor justifications. They’re not addressing the root issue, which is the team’s propensity for self-satisfaction and letdowns.

The Celtics are just too good for their own good. They know they can flip the switch when necessary because that’s the story of their season.

But it’s too late in the season to give away games or tempt the Basketball Gods with indolence.

Like the parquet floor they play on, the Celtics display an obvious pattern. While they haven’t lost back-to-back playoff games, they have lost focus when they think they’ve established their dominance.

After their first-round sweep of the no-show Nets, they lost Game 1 of the second-round to the Milwaukee Bucks on their home floor by double-digits, trailing by 17 in the fourth quarter.

The Green followed a signature comeback win in Game 4 by handing over a 14-point fourth-quarter lead at home in Game 5 of that series.

After dispatching Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks emphatically in Game 7, they led by as many as 13 in the first half of Game 1 of this series, before disintegrating faster than a paper straw in a calamitous third quarter.

The worst part is the Celtics do it to themselves with careless and carefree basketball. Miami collected 24 Boston turnovers and turned them into 33 points, a lifeline for a team looking for offense under every rock with its best player sidelined and Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro rendered ineffective by injury and the Celtics’ defense.

Boston turned it over seven times in the third, stunting its comeback — five of those belonged to Brown.

“I did a [expletive] job taking care of the ball. I’ve got to do better,” said Brown.

Hopefully, Tatum and Smart, whose most noteworthy contributions to this game were Willis Reed-like runs out the TD Garden tunnel after suffering ostensibly serious injuries, feel the same.

Tatum turned the ball over six times, three in the fourth, including a skipping-rocks-across-the-pond pass with the Celtics down 98-92 with 1:09 left.

Smart was transcendent in Game 2 with a near triple-double that featured 12 assists and one turnover. The gritty point guard logged seven assists and four turnovers in this one; he had four turnovers against just three assists when the Celtics trailed 87-72 after three quarters.

Despite finishing with 16 points, Smart was outplayed by Lowry, who put his imprint on the game after returning from a hamstring injury to take the court for the first time in the series. Smart fouled out, took a sore-loser technical with 39.6 seconds left, and was a team-worst minus-15.

He’s emblematic of a team that likes to pound its chest when it’s at its best but sometimes overestimates its prowess.

Coach Ime Udoka said the Celtics were warned to guard against complacency and steel themselves for an early Miami basketball barrage. The warning didn’t work.

“Disappointing to come out that flat in a Conference Finals game,” said Udoka.

Now, the Celtics have created more work for themselves to win a series they should because while they’re proven they can surmount adversity at will, they still haven’t proven they can handle prosperity.

