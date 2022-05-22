Finally up to speed, Isaac Lamson delivers Central New England Prep School baseball title for Phillips Andover

In came a high fastball, but instead of another soft pop up, Lamson sliced a walkoff two-run single to right field to secure Andover’s 12th CNEPSBL title, and first since 2018 (no championship was held in 2020 or 2021), with a 4-3 victory at Phelps Field.

But endless hours in the cage with coach Kevin Graber paid off in the bottom of the seventh inning of Sunday’s Central New England Prep School Baseball League championship game when Lamson came up with two on and Andover trailing Deerfield Academy by a run.

All season long, Phillips Andover’s Isaac Lamson struggled with high fastballs. The sophomore kept popping up when he faced high heat, leading to a 1-for-22 slump to open the season.

Advertisement

“He just worked so hard to change his swing, flatten it out and get his hands above the ball and he just started hitting rockets everywhere,” Graber said.

Added Lamson: “Every day we worked on it and he told me to get on top of the ball. I was able to do it twice today.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The third baseman from Stow was named tournament MVP after finishing the championship game 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored. He walked in the second and singled in the fourth before coming up in the sixth with Andover trailing 3-0 and freshman Luke Gallo on second. Lamson ripped an RBI double down the third base line before later scoring on a balk to make it 3-2. An inning later, he was being mobbed at first base.

“There’s no better feeling than this right now,’ he said. “I just want to celebrate with the team, have a good time and live in the moment.”

CJ Egrie already was celebrating as he scored first on teammate Isaac Lamson's two-run, walkoff single. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Tommy McAndrews slides across home plate under the tag off the Deerfield catcher for the deciding run. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Andover (17-3) survived a gauntlet of nine-hour day, taking down Dexter Southfield, 20-1, in a 9 a.m. semifinal game thanks to a 12-strikeout performance from Vanderbilt-bound ace Thomas White. Then the Big Blue had to wait out a 9-6 Deerfield win over Phillips Exeter in 95-degree heat, plus a 30-minute lightning delay, before rallying from three down in the final two innings of the title game.

Advertisement

“When we got down three with a couple of innings left, I was kind of excited to see how this group responded,” Graber said. “I like when guys have a chance to show how resilient they are and how gritty they want to be. You learn a lot about kids in those situations.”

For the first five innings, Andover struggled to get much going against Deerfield starter Sam Chutkow, a Needham High graduate who is committed to kick for Carleton College’s football team. Chutkow didn’t strike out a batter, but he managed to scatter six hits and four walks before allowing two runs in the sixth.

Meanwhile, Deerfield (12-9) got to Andover starter Cole Mascott, a junior, for a run in the first when Will Murphy singled home Chutkow. The Big Green added two more in the fifth when senior Tynan Creagh singled to end Mascott’s day, then came around on a wild pitch. Senior Ben Martino walked, stole second and scored on a throwing error.

“I thought it was a really well-played ballgame,” Deerfield coach Pat Moriarty said. “We just sort of ran short on pitching a little bit. Let’s tip our cap to Andover. They’re a really good program, they’re coached very well and we took it to the limit. I’m proud of our boys.”

Advertisement

Creagh and Conor Moriarty both had two hits for Deerfield and CJ Egrie had two for Andover as both teams finished with eight base knocks, although the Big Blue added seven walks.

Andover, which wraps up its season on Saturday against Phillips Exeter, got a boost from reliever Jake Needham, who earned the win. One of two four-year players for the Big Blue — along with catcher Tommy McAndrews, who caught all 14 innings Sunday and scored the game-winning run — Needham threw the final three innings, only allowing the first batter he faced to score. Out much of the year as he ramped up from a nerve impingement, Needham struck out four, walked two and allowed one hit.

“It was stressful for sure,” said the senior after dousing his coach in ice water, “but we couldn’t have asked for it to end in a better way.”

Deerfield's Billy Mrowka is tagged out at home plate by Philips Andover catcher Tommy McAndrews. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Gavin Rigney delivers a pitch for Deerfield, which was unable to hold on to a 3-0 lead. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Abington 8, Charlestown 0 — Henry Rogers, John Sellon and Steve Madden combined for the nonleague shutout for the Green Wave (12-4), who got an RBI double and run scored from Ed Reilly.

Bishop Fenwick 4, Manchester Essex 3 — Mike Williams tossed three innings of two-hit shutout relief for the victory, and Chris Faraca, Anthony Marino, and Andrew McKenzie collected RBIs for the host Cougars (9-13) in the nonleague win.

Softball

Beverly 10, Masconomet 9 — Noelle McLane earned the win and blasted a three-run homer in bottom of the sixth inning to put the Panthers (12-3) on top for good in the Northeastern Conference win.

Advertisement

Millis 17, Ashland 2 — Sophomore Riley Caulfield fired three scoreless innings with four strikeouts and was 4 for 4 with a double, two runs, and two RBIs for the Mohawks (8-9) in the Tri-Valley League win. Sophomore Isabell Jewett was 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.