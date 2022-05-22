Game 41: Mariners at Red Sox lineups and notes

With temperatures in Boston reaching the 90s, Nate Eovaldi can help wrap up Boston’s best week of the season as he takes the ball looking to bounce back from a disastrous outing against the Astros. Home run suppression has been a real issue for the righthander, who has allowed one fewer homer in the first two months of 2022 as he did in all of 2021.

The suddenly scorching Red Sox have a chance to win their fifth game in a row — and lock up a sweep over the Mariners — on a sweltering Sunday afternoon at Fenway.

Logan Gilbert has the task of keeping the brooms away for the Mariners. The second-year starter has been Seattle’s best arm, his 2.40 earned run average sitting in the top 10 in the American League.

Lineups

MARINERS (17-24): Frazier 2B, France 1B, Crawford SS, Rodriguez CF, Winker LF, Suarez 3B, Ford DH, Raleigh C, Trammell RF

Pitching: RHP Logan Gilbert (4-2, 2.40 ERA)

RED SOX (18-22): Hernández CF, Devers 3B, Martinez DH, Bogaerts SS, Story 2B, Cordero LF, Dalbec 1B, Bradley RF, Plawecki C

Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 4.32 ERA)

Time: 1:35 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Mariners vs. Eovaldi: Crawford 1-5, Ford 0-3, France 3-6, Raleigh 1-2, Souza Jr. 2-8, Toro 0-2, Torrens 0-3

Red Sox vs. Gilbert: Bogaerts 1-3,Devers 0-3, Hernández 0-3, Martinez 0-2, Verdugo 1-3, Vázquez 1-2

Stat of the day: Nathan Eovaldi’s 3.0 home run per nine innings mark is the worst of any starter with at least 40 innings pitched in Red Sox history.

Notes: After Garrett Whitlock lasted just three innings on Saturday, five relievers allowed just two hits combined and kept Boston in the game to make its largest comeback of the season, rallying from 5-0 down for a 6-5 win ... Eovaldi allowed nine runs (six earned) in 1 ⅔ innings, his shortest start since 2016 and the only one this season in which he has given up more than three runs ... Eovaldi made two starts against the Mariners last season, going 0-1 while allowing six earned runs over 10 innings ... April’s American League Pitcher of the Month, Gilbert struck out nine in his two most recent starts, tying the career-high mark that he set on Sept. 13, 2021, at Fenway Park. Prior to a May 6 no-decision against Toronto, Gilbert had gone 4-0 while surrendering just one total earned run over his previous four consecutive starts.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.