Nate Eovaldi stands and delivers for Red Sox in helping secure sweep of Mariners

Prior to the game, manager Alex Cora was asked what he would need to see from Eovaldi in the series finale. Noting his depleted bullpen, Cora replied, “Seven [innings].”

After he went 1⅔ innings and allowed nine runs (six earned), including five second-inning home runs, in a 13-4 loss to the Astros last Tuesday, Eovaldi carved up the Mariners in an 8-4 walkoff victory Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park

Eovaldi was close, going 6⅔ innings. He allowed two runs on four hits and recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts. It marked the sixth game of his career with at least 10 strikeouts, the last coming vs. Tampa Bay last Aug. 11.

On Sunday, Eovaldi worked into the seventh in dominant fashion until Mike Ford’s ground ball single through the six-hole ended his day. A loud ovation from the Fenway crowd ensued. Indeed, it was well-deserved for Eovaldi whose team won in dramatic fashion on Franchy Cordero’s grand slam with two outs in the 10th inning, securing a four-game sweep of the Mariners.

Eovaldi threw 101 pitches, 69 for strikes, and had one walk, a leadoff pass to Taylor Trammel in the sixth. The next batter, Adam Frazier, homered just inside the Pesky Pole, tying the contest, 2-2, but that proved to be the only situation where the Mariners got to the righthander.

The Mariners came into the day hitting .265 while slugging .468 with 33 homers against the fastball. Against Eovaldi’s off-speed pitch, however, the Mariners hit a pedestrian .167 with a .224 slugging and one homer. So, it made sense for Eovaldi to rely upon his splitter as much as he did, tossing it 28 times and drawing 12 whiffs, while ringing up six of his 11 punchouts with the pay-off pitch.

“When they’re aggressive, it looks like a heater,” Eovaldi said afterward. “So the splitters come in and keeps them off balance. They either take it or they swing through it. Especially going through the first time through the lineup, I used it a lot more.

“Usually, I tend to do it the second time through. I used it more the first time through, so they haven’t seen the fastball yet. It’s like a changeup and then the fastball coming in, it’s hard for them to square it up. Then I’m ahead in the count, 0-2, I can go back to it or go to one of my other off-speed pitches.”

Eovaldi took note how the Mariners were swinging against Garrett Whitlock Saturday. He saw they were aggressive against Whitlock on the first pitch or early in the count. It led to Whitlock getting shellacked for five runs (all earned) in just three innings of work (10 hits).

So, heading into Sunday’s series finale, Eovaldi knew he would have to utilize his off-speed or breaking pitches on the first pitch to keep the Mariners’ aggressive lineup off balance.

Eovaldi gave up four of his five homers against the Astros on the fastball. He made the adjustment of working up and down in the zone with it vs. the Mariners.

“Obviously the last outing I had wasn’t very good,” Eovaldi said. “The way the team was able to rebound after that and the way we finished [6-1] at home, this was a big four-game series for us, and the guys are starting to swing the bats better.”

Martinez a late scratch

J.D. Martinez (back) was a late scratch. Cora said he was doing OK but the team will wait until after Monday’s offday to see where he is Tuesday before the start of a three-game series against the host Chicago White Sox . . . Alex Verdugo tested negative for COVID. He was removed from Saturday’s contest in the second inning when he developed flu-like symptoms. He will be available for the opener against the White Sox on Tuesday night . . . Righthander Nick Pivetta will draw the start against Chicago’s righty Dylan Cease on Tuesday. Lefthander Rich Hill then takes the ball Wednesday and will go to work against righthander Lucas Giolito. Righthander Michael Wacha will draw the start for the Sox on Thursday against a yet to be named pitcher . . . Many of the Sox players wore Celtics jerseys on the plane to Chicago after the game. Austin Davis and Tanner Houck wore full Celtics uniforms and went with Jayson Tatum while Rich Hill went old school and sported a Larry Bird jersey.

