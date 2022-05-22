Red Sox blow ninth-inning lead, but Franchy Cordero walks it off with a grand slam in the 10th

But recent history might not be a good barometer for this Red Sox team.

They had blown six saves leading into the ninth inning or later this year. They were 0 for 5 in extra innings this season.

The Red Sox did not have any good fortune from their past to rely upon as Sunday’s series finale against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park lapsed into extra innings.

At least not during this homestand.

The Sox saw a 3-2 lead slip through their hands after Hansel Robles relinquished a game-tying homer to Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez with two out in the ninth. They saw the Marineres surge to a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th inning when Adam Frazier singled to right off lefthanded reliever Jake Diekman to drive in ghost runner Sam Haggerty with the go-ahead run.

Everything, again, was working against them. Their old demons that saw the Red Sox dip four games below .500 leading into the day seemed to resurface.

But, as the pages of the calendar have turned to the warmer months of the year, the Sox refused to let the calamitous turn of events put a frost on Fenway.

So, in the bottom of the 10th inning, the Sox remained hot, and manufactured a dramatic ending by loading the bases against Andres Muñoz, which set the table for Franchy Cordero’s walkoff grand slam to cement an 8-4 victory over the Mariners.

“Told you, he’s going to start hitting here,” Cora said of Cordero, who tripled in the 8th inning of Saturday’s 6-5 win, scoring the go-ahead run later in the frame. “He’s been swinging the bat well. He had some opportunities early on, hit the ball hard to first, and he stayed with his approach. We had some great at-bats at the end.”

Cordero’s grandiose finish enabled the Red Sox (19-22) to extend their winning streak to a season-high five games and earn their first four-game sweep of the season. The Sox concluded a seven-game homestand with a 6-1 record before heading out on the road to face the Chicago White Sox Monday night.

“Overall, a great homestand, a great game,” Cora said. “The feeling, swinging the bats the way we were, we really close to where we were.”

Kiké Hernández stung a single through the right side that scored Bobby Dalbec with the game-tying run. Later on, with the bases loaded and two out, Cordero belted his walkoff homer, sending it over the visitors’ bullpen to secure the Red Sox’ first walkoff win of the year, and first in their league-leading seven extra-inning games.

“Winning’s better than losing,” Cora said, when asked about the team’s dubious record in extra innings. “Obviously, people will take it as a mark of a bad team, but we just kept grinding. Coming into the season, offensively, we knew we were a good team. We just had to keep putting good at-bats together.”





Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.