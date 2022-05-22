Scott Dixon blazes to Indy 500 poll in record fashion

Scott Dixon used a breathtaking run of 234.437 miles per hour Sunday to post the fastest Indianapolis 500 pole run in history. His four-lap average of 234.046 m.p.h. around Indianapolis Motor Speedway gave Dixon the fifth Indy 500 pole of his career. He’ll lead the field to green next Sunday in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” “That’s what this place is about, the ups and downs that you have just in one day, it’s crazy,” Dixon said. “I think that’s kind of what we all secretly thrive on, right? To live on that edge is an amazing feeling and when you do nail it, that’s what it’s all about. Days like these are amazing.” Considered the best driver of his generation, Dixon’s average broke Scott Brayton’s pole-winning record set in 1996 of 233.718. Arie Luyendyk holds the four-lap qualifying record (236.986), also done in 1996, but not in a run for the pole. That means Dixon’s qualifying run was the second fastest in 106 runnings of the most prestigious race in the world. Dixon also started from the pole in 2008 when he scored his only Indy 500 win, as well as 2015, 2017, and last year. “That’s what this place is about, the ups and downs that you have just in one day, it’s crazy,” said Dixon. His hands were shaking following his first run earlier Sunday. Chip Ganassi Racing advanced all five of its drivers into the two-round qualifying shootout to determine the starting order for the first three rows for the race. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is locked into his first Indy 500, and had a chance to win the pole — but he needed a massive save in the first turn of his first lap and didn’t advance out of the round of 12. Johnson used fast hands to wrestle his car out of a sideways slide that seemed headed toward a massive crash at 230 m.p.h. He saved his car, but his qualifying run was ruined.

Candace Parker recorded her second career triple-double — and the 11th triple-double in WNBA history — as the Chicago Sky pulled away in the second half to beat the host Washington Mystics, 82-73. Parker totaled 16 points, 13 rebounds and picked up a 10th assist on a basket by Allie Quigley with 21.2 seconds remaining. Parker joins Sheryl Swoopes and Courtney Vandersloot as the only players to accomplish the feat twice . . . Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones scored 18 points each as the Connecticut Sun breezed to a 92-70 victory over the host Indiana Fever. Thomas added six rebounds and six assists for Connecticut (4-1), which jumped out to a 26-15 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Courtney Williams scored 15 and Jonquel Jones pitched in with 13 points and nine boards.

HOCKEY

Sweden, Switzerland on a roll

Sweden picked up its fifth win in six games at the world championship by beating Norway, 7-1, in group play in Tampere, Finland, while Switzerland remained the only unbeaten team and Germany extended its winning run. Dallas Stars forward Jacob Peterson led the way for Sweden with two goals and one assist, while Rasmus Asplund of the Buffalo Sabres also scored two goals. Detroit Red Wings goaltender Magnus Hellberg stopped 19 of 20 shots as Sweden returned to winning ways a day after a 3-2 overtime loss to the United States. Germany is on a five-game win streak after beating Kazakhstan 5-4 but it was the fourth one-goal game in that run. Yasin Ehliz scored in the third period to restore Germany’s lead after Kazakhstan had recovered from 4-2 down. Switzerland trailed, 2-0, to France in the first period but recovered to win, 5-2 as Nico Hischier of the New Jersey Devils scored two goals and added an assist.

HORSE RACING

Early Voting to skip Belmont

There won’t be a showdown between the surprise Kentucky Derby champion and the Preakness winner as Early Voting’s owner and trainer confirmed the colt will bypass the Belmont after winning Saturday in Baltimore. Early Voting will run this summer with the ultimate goal of getting ready for the $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Aug. 27. Owner Seth Klarman and trainer Chad Brown cast doubt on the Belmont minutes after Early Voting held off favorite Epicenter to win the 1 3/16-mile Preakness, citing the mile-and-a-half distance as an obstacle. Epicenter, the first horse in a decade to finish second in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, likely won’t be brought back for the Belmont, which would be a third race in five weeks. Owner Ron Winchell said “that’s a stretch” based on Epicenter’s recent schedule.

MISCELLANY

Jadeveon Clowney re-signs with Browns

Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who revived his career last season with Cleveland, agreed to re-sign with the Browns for 2022, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press. Clowney, who had nine sacks while playing opposite Myles Garrett, will sign a one-year contract worth up to $11 million, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity. Back with the Browns, Clowney will also be reunited with quarterback Deshaun Watson. They played together for two seasons with the Texans . . . Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus took down Katie Ledecky’s record in the 400 meters during the Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide. Titmus, 21, finished in 3 minutes 56.40 seconds in winning Sunday’s final, shaving 0.06 seconds off Ledecky’s standard, which was set at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics . . . Jarren Duran hit a 473-foot leadoff home run, but the game went downhill from there as the Worcester Red Sox lost to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6-2, defeat at Polar Park . . . Pedro Castellanos extended his hit streak to 13 games and knocked in two runs, leading the Portland Sea Dogs (19-20) to a 4-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators oat Hadlock Field.