Steven Stamkos scores twice, Lightning put Panthers on brink of elimination with Game 3 victory

Game 4 is Monday night at Amalie Arena, where the Lightning have won three of four games this postseason. One more victory will send them to the Eastern Conference finals for the sixth time in eight years.

Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the regular season.

Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Lightning beat the Panthers, 5-1, Sunday to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference finals.

Vasilevskiy allowed just one goal for the fourth straight game after allowing at least three in each of Tampa Bay’s first six games this postseason. He’s been helped in that dominating stretch, as his teammates in front of him have played excellent team defense.

Sam Reinhart scored Florida’s lone goal in Game 3, snapping a puzzling 0-for-25 start to the playoffs for the Panthers’ power play.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 of 34 shots, with Perry and Cernak both scoring only moments after Florida killed off penalties in the first and second periods. Stamkos’s one-timer off a pass from Kucherov made it 3-1 midway through the second.

Kucherov and Stamkos added empty-net goals in the final four minutes after the Panthers removed Bobrovsky in favor of an extra attacker.

Perry, who signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent after being part of teams that lost to the Lightning in each of the past two Stanley Cup Finals, re-directed Ryan McDonagh’s shot past Bobrovsky to get the defending champs an early lead.

The Panthers, 0 for 25 on the power play through their first nine playoff games, finally broke through to tie it 1-all with Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov setting up Reinhart to beat Vasilevskiy from in front of the net.

Ultimately, though, Florida paid for its inability to capitalize on other opportunities.

Barkov just missed answering Cernak’s goal that put the Lightning ahead 2-1, sending a shot from the right circle off the post. The Panthers also narrowly missed pulling even during a second-period power play that produced several chances, including Huberdeau’s wide-open look that McDonagh deflected up over the net with his stick.

Florida finished 1 for 3, dropping to 1 for 28 in man-advantage situations this postseason.

Chris Kreider congratulates Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin following his 43-save effort in Game 3. Bruce Bennett/Getty

Shesterkin, Rangers stop streaking Hurricanes

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, Igor Shesterkin stopped 43 shots, and the Rangers beat the Hurricanes, 3-1, in New York in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series.

Chris Kreider and Tyler Motte also scored as the Rangers cut their deficit to 2-1 in the best-of-seven matchup. Game 4 is Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

It was just the Rangers’ second win against Carolina in the teams’ last 10 meetings, dating to the qualifying round of the 2020 playoffs in the bubble in Toronto. The Hurricanes swept that series in three games and won three of four in the regular season.

Nino Niederreiter scored for Carolina, and Antti Raanta finished with 30 saves. The Hurricanes dropped to 0-4 on the road this postseason to go along with their 6-0 home mark.

Shesterkin had 17 saves in the first period, 17 in the second and nine in the third.

The Rangers had a two-on-one breakaway 5½ minutes into the third period, but Ryan Reaves’s shot from the right side was stopped by Raanta. Motte, who started raising his arms in anticipation of a goal, couldn’t corral the rebound.

Raanta then made a stellar save to deny Kaapo Kakko’s attempt from the right side three minutes later to keep it a one-goal game.

The Hurricanes pulled Raanta for an extra skater with 2½ minutes to go. Less than 30 seconds later, Kreider missed a chance at the empty net, but Motte sealed it with a backhander from the defensive zone with 1:23 remaining.

Kreider pushed the Rangers’ lead to 2-0 as he got the puck from Zibanejad behind the Hurricanes’ net, brought it around to Raanta’s right, and fired a shot past the goalie top shelf from the left circle at 5:55 of the second. It was Kreider’s sixth of the postseason.

Niederreiter got the Hurricanes on the scoreboard 8:18 into the second as he brought the puck up the right side and put a backhander past Shesterkin for his fourth of the playoffs.

Carolina outshot New York 17-13 in the first period and had the better chances early with a 12-3 edge over the first 10 minutes of the game. However, the Hurricanes couldn’t get anything past Shesterkin.

Zibanejad opened the scoring with the Rangers’ first power-play goal of the series. He got a pass from Artemi Panarin and fired a shot from the left circle past Raanta with 8:06 left in the first for his fourth of the postseason. It was New York’s first goal since early in the first period of Game 1.

The Rangers, who were shut out in Game 2, came in 0 for 5 on the power play against the Hurricanes.

An overhead view shows the collision between the Avalanche's Nazem Kadri and Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, who left with an injury after the play and is out the rest of the playoffs. Dilip Vishwanat/Getty

Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri in hot water again with Blues

That water bottle tossed toward Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri hardly came out of nowhere.

For two consecutive postseasons, Kadri has been the agitator that makes Colorado go and the pest that drives the Blues crazy.

In Saturday night’s 5-2 victory, Kadri’s collision with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen ended with him in the lap of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, who left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and is now out of the playoffs. Binnington was the most likely candidate among those who might have pitched a water bottle in Kadri’s direction while he was doing an on-camera postgame interview.

The controversial collision, the water bottle, the series-ending injury to Binnington — all of it comes almost exactly 52 weeks after Kadri’s hit on Justin Faulk, who missed the rest of that playoff series and resulted in an eight-game suspension for Kadri.

There’s no love lost in St. Louis for Kadri.

“Look at Kadri’s reputation,” said Blues coach Craig Berube, whose team trails the second-round series 2-1. “That’s all I’ve got to say.”

The Blues were turning the page Sunday after learning Binnington was done for the series and goaltender Charlie Lindgren was recalled from Springfield of the AHL “under emergency conditions.” Ville Husso stepped in after Binnington left.

“You don’t focus on just him,” Blues center Brayden Schenn said of Kadri. “You focus on going out there and winning a hockey game. That’s all you can control.”

Kadri has been on his best behavior all season and into the playoffs. Maybe even to the point of shying away from plays that might land him in trouble given his past.

“Listen, reputation, it doesn’t mean anything: It’s either a legal play or it’s not,” said Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, whose team lost defenseman Samuel Girard (broken sternum) for the playoffs on a check from Ivan Barbashev into the boards. “We’ve talked about this with Naz and the way he’s trying to change his reputation, making sure he’s playing through checks. . . . They’re both going after the puck the same way. They collide. Again, unfortunate.”

Maple Leafs re-sign defenseman Mark Giordano

The Maple Leafs signed veteran defenseman Mark Giordano to a two-year contract extension. The average annual value of the contract is $800,000.

Giordano, 38, had 8 goals and 27 assists in 75 games last season split between Toronto and the Kraken. He added two assists in seven playoff games with the Maple Leafs.

Giordano has 151 goals and 393 assists in 1,024 regular-season NHL games with Toronto, Seattle and Calgary. He’s also had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 30 playoff games.