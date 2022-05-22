Yankees’ Aaron Boone says Josh Donaldson was wrong in making off-handed remark to White Sox star Tim Anderson

Anderson, one of baseball’s leading Black voices and an All-Star shortstop, and Donaldson, who is white, did not speak to reporters before the start of Sunday’s doubleheader.

Boone said he talked to Donaldson after Saturday’s game and believed his player’s explanation for why he said it — but he also said he thought Donaldson shouldn’t have used the term.

“I think with what’s going on between the two players and between the two teams over the last week or two, I certainly understand how that would be sensitive and understand the reaction,” Boone said. “I also understand Josh has been very forthcoming with the history of it and the context of it. So I don’t believe there was any malicious intent in that regard.”

“But this is just my opinion — [that’s] somewhere he should not be going,” he said.

Donaldson said he twice called Anderson by “Jackie” — as in Robinson, who famously broke MLB’s color barrier in 1947 — during the Yankees’ 7-5 win. The benches and bullpens emptied as tensions escalated.

“He just made a, you know, disrespectful comment,” Anderson said after the game. “Basically, it was trying to call me Jackie Robinson. Like, ‘What’s up, Jackie?’”

Donaldson said he was trying to defuse the situation. The benches also emptied on May 13 after Anderson shoved Donaldson following a hard tag in Chicago.

Donaldson said he’s used the “Jackie” reference in the past with Anderson, who had said he viewed himself as a potential modern-day Robinson in a 2019 interview with Sports Illustrated.

“My meaning of that is not any term trying to be racist by any fact of the matter,” Donaldson said Saturday.

“Obviously, he deemed it disrespectful,” he said. “And look, if he did, I apologize. That’s not what I was trying to do by any manner and that’s what happened.”

White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal confronted Donaldson before a fifth-inning at-bat, leading to a benches-clearing incident in which no punches were thrown and no one was ejected.

“In this clubhouse, we have TA’s back in everything,” White Sox closer Liam Hendriks said. “And that was just a completely unacceptable thing.”

Boone said he spoke Saturday to MLB senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill, who let him know the league would investigate the matter.

“Whenever they reach a conclusion, I’m sure you’ll hear about it,” La Russa said.

Hendriks, who said he didn’t get along with Donaldson when the two were teammates with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015, wasn’t sure if there would be additional issues Sunday, which marked the final scheduled meetings of the season between the Yankees and White Sox.

“We’ll wait and see,” Hendriks said. “I think the way it left off, I don’t think it’s ever going to be necessarily complete. This is a years-long thing between us and that’s something that I don’t think’ll ever necessarily die down. But I think it’s something that MLB should handle on MLB’s end.”

Yankees reliever Chad Green to have Tommy John surgery

New York Yankees reliever Chad Green will undergo Tommy John surgery, manager Aaron Boone announced Sunday.

Boone said Green, who was placed on the injured list Saturday because of his ailing right elbow, is still deciding on who will perform the surgery, which will end his season.

“It’s tough news, but with this surgery, it’s usually something that pitchers are able to return from,” Boone said. “I know he will. He’s an outstanding athlete that takes great care of himself and has a really good work ethic. I know that in time, he’ll be fine. I expect him to pitch several more years at the level we’ve come to expect.”

The righthander was injured during Thursday’s loss in Baltimore. This season, Green is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 14 appearances. Since becoming one of New York’s high-leverage relievers in 2017, he has a 2.96 ERA in 260 appearances. Last season, Green was 10-7 with a 3.12 ERA in 67 appearances, striking out 99 hitters in 83⅔ innings.

Gio Urshela sparks Twins comeback win vs. Royals

Gio Urshela hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning to complete Minnesota’s comeback from a six-run deficit, lifting the Twins over the host Kansas City Royals, 7-6. Down 6-0, the Twins scored five times in the eighth, capped by Kyle Garlick’s two-run homer. Jorge Polanco drew a leadoff walk from Josh Staumont (1-1) in the ninth, Max Kepler doubled and Gary Sanchez tied it with his second sacrifice fly in two innings. With two outs, Urshela singled for the lead. Reliever Tyler Duffey (2-2) got the win and Jhoan Duran pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save . . . Jose Altuve hit a leadoff home run and a double, José Urquidy tied a career high with 10 strikeouts and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers, 5-2, in Houston, Urquidy (4-1) allowed six hits and one run in a season-high 6⅔ innings as the Astros won for the third time in this four-game series. Urquidy improved to 4-0 in five career starts against the Rangers and has won three straight games overall . . . Rookie Alex Faedo (1-1) allowed two runs in 5⅓ innings for his first major league win and Miguel Cabrera had an RBI double as the Detroit Tigers beat the host Cleveland Guardians, 4-2. Cabrera’s double in the first inning scored Robbie Grossman and was the 603rd of his career, tying Cal Ripken Jr. for 16th all-time. It also was hit No. 3,022, one short of Lou Brock in the 28th spot. Guardians manager Terry Francona and Tigers counterpart A.J. Hinch were back in their respective dugouts after missing the series opener Friday for medical reasons. Francona underwent a minor procedure, while Hinch fell ill and remained at the team hotel.

Albert Pujols sparks Cardinals vs. Pirates

Albert Pujols hit two home runs, then caught the warmup tosses when star catcher Yadier Molina made his first pitching appearance to close out the St. Louis Cardinals’ 18-4 romp over the host Pittsburgh Pirates. Molina gave up a pair of homers and four runs while working the ninth inning, eventually completing the Cardinals’ three-game sweep. Cardinals starter Steven Matz lasted only four pitches before being pulled with stiffness in his left shoulder. Pujols boosted his career home run count to 683. Pinch-hitting for Nolan Arenado with St. Louis up 11-0 in the fifth inning, Pujols launched a 425-foot drive off the left-field rotunda. The 42-year-old slugger added a three-run homer in the ninth off Pirates infielder Josh VanMeter in the ninth. Pujols 32 homers at PNC Park are the most by an opposing player . . . Francisco Lindor broke a scoreless tie with a single in the sixth inning, Taijuan Walker and three relievers combined on a six-hitter and the New York Mets extended their streak of rebounding from losses by beating the Colorado Rockies, 2-0, in Denver. The Mets dropped the second game of a doubleheader Saturday, which led to them win their franchise-best 14th straight game following a loss. By taking two of three, New York also captured its 11th series win this season . . . Lane Thomas hit two RBI doubles and the Washington Nationals broke out of their doldrums in an 8-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, who lost pitcher Freddy Peralta to shoulder tightness in the fourth inning. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Peralta will undergo an MRI on Monday and will be heading to the injured list. The Brewers begin an 11-game, 10-day trip Monday in San Diego.

Machado goes the extra mile for Padres

Manny Machado set a career high and matched a franchise record with four extra-base hits, and the surging San Diego Padres completed a three-game sweep of the Giants with a 10-1 win in San Francisco. On a day when every San Diego starter had at least one hit and San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler was forced to use outfielder Luis González in a relief effort, Machado’s big afternoon included three doubles, a triple and two RBIs. The five-time All-Star was also intentionally walked. He’s the eighth player in Padres history to have four extra-base hits in one game . . . Max Muncy’s two-run fielding error in the 10th capped a wild late-inning sequence and allowed the host Philadelphia Phillies to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-3. With two outs and men on second and third in the 10th, Alec Bohm hit a little dribbler off Evan Phillips (1-2) to Muncy at second for what appeared to be the final out of the inning. But Muncy didn’t field it cleanly, dropping it and allowing the ball to roll a few feet behind him. It allowed Garrett Stubbs to score the tying run and Roman Quinn to bring in the winning run with a head first slide just ahead of the throw home . . . The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a one-year contract extension with righthanded reliever Blake Treinen, 33, who is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in three innings pitched this season. He has been on the injured list since April 22 because of shoulder discomfort and is expected to be sidelined until after the All-Star break.



