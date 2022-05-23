Boston’s unexpectedly pleasant day sent power prices to -$150

A blanket of clouds and a cool breeze wafting over Boston this weekend curbed air conditioning needs so much that electricity prices cratered to -$150 a megawatt-hour.

The city’s weather was so unexpectedly pleasant on May 21 that the New England grid had too much supply and some generators had to pay consumers to take their power, according to the grid operator. With clouds deflecting the worst of the sun’s heat, Boston’s high was just 71 degrees, instead of the blistering heat that had been previously forecast for the city, according to the National Weather Service.

“Weather forecasts had projected temperatures in the mid-90s for the Boston area, and those temperatures did not materialize,” said Matthew Kakley, spokesman for grid operator ISO New England. “This led to electricity demand coming in well under forecast.”