Brush fire burns land in Acton

A brush fire burned about four acres total of land in Acton on Sunday, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.
The call came in for a brush fire near Independence Road at around 6:03 p.m., said Acton Deputy Fire Chief Anita Arnum in a telephone interview.
The fire burned the top layer of the forest floor, known as the duff, Arnum said. No structures were involved, she said.
Several companies provided mutual aid, including Boxborough, Carlisle, Concord, Maynard, Stow, Sudbury, Westford, Ayer, the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation, Littleton, and the state’s Department of Fire Services Rehab Unit, Arnum said.
Advertisement
Arnum said crews faced challenges like getting manpower, water, and Sunday’s heat and humidity. Boxborough supplied one tanker, and Carlisle supplied two, she said.
The last units cleared the scene just before 10 p.m., Arnum said. The fire was on private property owned by WR Grace, which isn’t an active site and went out of business, Arnum said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the District 14 Fire Investigation Team and the state fire marshal’s office, officials said.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.