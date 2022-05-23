fb-pixel Skip to main content

House on fire on Methuen

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated May 23, 2022, 33 minutes ago
The fire took place at a home on Woodburn Drive in Methuen.Methuen Fire Department

Firefighters are battling a “serious blaze” at a home in Methuen, fire officials said in a Facebook post.

Officials said in the Facebook post at 3:13 p.m. that the fire broke out at a house on Woodburn Drive.

“Residents were quickly evacuated from the home,” fire officials wrote.

According to images and a video, crews could be seen at the rear of the home fighting the blaze, and heavy smoke and flames were emerging from the structure.

Heavy smoke was billowing from the home.Methuen Fire Department

No further information was immediately available, and Methuen fire was not immediately available for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

