House on fire on Methuen

“Residents were quickly evacuated from the home,” fire officials wrote.

Officials said in the Facebook post at 3:13 p.m. that the fire broke out at a house on Woodburn Drive.

Firefighters are battling a “serious blaze” at a home in Methuen, fire officials said in a Facebook post.

According to images and a video, crews could be seen at the rear of the home fighting the blaze, and heavy smoke and flames were emerging from the structure.

Heavy smoke was billowing from the home. Methuen Fire Department

No further information was immediately available, and Methuen fire was not immediately available for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

