Expect comfortable weather this week and a beautiful Memorial Day weekend

On Friday I wrote about a sneaky sea breeze that could counter any potential record-breaking heat, and indeed that’s what happened. This time of the year, the water is still so cold that any eastern trajectory of coastal breeze is going to keep Logan Airport and the coast much cooler.

I think it’s worth recapping what happened with this past weekend’s heat — or lack thereof — along the coastline. The record in Boston over the weekend was 93 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday, despite the fact that there was a lot of talk about a heat record perhaps being broken.

Fitchburg and Norwood got to the mid-90s yesterday, as did a lot of other inland areas. Worcester tied a record on Saturday and set a new record hitting 90 degrees yesterday. The official high in Boston was 89 degrees, but remember, that’s at Logan Airport, which sits by the water. It’s maddening to a lot of us that this is the representative temperature for Boston NOAA uses, as no one actually lives there, but that’s the way it is.

The temperature at Logan Airport was just shy of 90 yesterday. NOAA

Moving on to the weather this week: We will have partly sunny skies the next couple of days, low humidity, and really comfortable sleeping nights. You can definitely keep your windows open and will not need air conditioning. High pressure remains in control through much of the work week. You’ll notice some increase in humidity Thursday, especially later in the day. Then, as a cold front moves through Friday, there could be a couple of showers.

While we are not in an official drought, we are clearly in a drought-inducing pattern.

Rainfall deficits are forecasted to continue into early June. WeatherBell

For many of you who don’t have extensive landscaping, a dry weather spell isn’t a big deal, but for gardeners and folks doing a lot of planting, it does mean you’ll have to water more for the foreseeable future.

It will be mild on Tuesday with highs in the 60s at the coastline. NOAA

If we do get any showers Friday, they should be gone by the weekend. It will be Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start to summer.

It will be beautiful both Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and approaching 80 by Sunday. Average temperatures this time of the year are in the mid- to upper-70s. It likely will be a bit warmer and more humid on Monday, but this is based on a seven-day forecast, so it’s subject to change this week.