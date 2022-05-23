Face coverings back in Brookline schools and municipal buildings amid rising COVID-19 cases

Under terms of the mask order , the statement said, face-coverings over the mouth and nose are required in town-owned buildings including the library, senior center, all public schools, and any other municipal indoor space where the public gathers.

Brookline officials detailed the move Friday in a statement, which said the requirement took effect Monday.

Starting Monday, people have to wear face coverings in Brookline municipal buildings including schools and the town library, with COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts continuing to spike.

The statement said town officials will reassess the need for masking weekly by reviewing county- and town-wide COVID-19 case counts, community transmission risk and other data.

“We consistently look at COVID-19 data trends and hope this is a short-term requirement following CDC guidance for counties designated as high risk,” said Brookline Health Commissioner Sigalle Reiss in the statement. “The Department will lift the mask requirement once Norfolk County drops to the CDC moderate or low COVID-19 risk levels, or Brookline-specific data suggests that we are no longer in a surge.”

Brookline’s move comes as the state’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been gradually rising for weeks, and the CDC has warned that most of the state is seeing high levels of the virus. The CDC recommends that when virus levels are high, people should mask in indoor public spaces.

“I think it’s pretty clear at this point that we are in a wave,” said Matthew Fox, a professor of epidemiology and global health at the Boston University School of Public Health, via e-mail Friday.

Fox said people should not panic “because we know what to do. For anyone not vaccinated or boosted, go out and get your vaccine. For the rest of us, it’s time to consider masking again indoors, keeping in mind that this is a time-limited measure just until the wave subsides.”

