Firefighters in Newport, R.I., battle massive blaze at hotel

“The crews have made a heroic job trying to minimize the extent of the fire,” Donnelly said. “As we’re going along, we’re making adjustments to our attack.”

No casualties or injuries were reported as of late Monday night. Those who were inside the building were cleared out “very quickly,” Newport Fire Chief Harp Donnelly told reporters at the scene at about 10:45 p.m., according to video from WPRI-TV .

Newport, R.I., firefighters were actively fighting a massive blaze at The Wayfinder Hotel Monday night, officials said.

The call was reported at about 8:05 p.m., Donnelly said. Videos and photos posted to social media show large flames and thick billowing smoke pouring out of a section of the hotel.

Fire departments from about six communities were on scene helping contain the flames, Donnelly said.

So far there is no indication as to what started the fire, he said.

Donnelly said crews started with an “aggressive interior attack,” but adjusted according to the blaze. They will continue to adjust, he said, as the night goes on as they try to keep the flames contained to the right side of the building.

“And if we can hold it there, that’s what we’re trying to do,” Donnelly said. “We’ll just make adjustments and go along to do everything we can do to try to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

No further information was immediately available.

