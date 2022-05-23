Former ‘Jaws’ child actor named police chief in Oak Bluffs

Jonathan Searle, 56, who is a sergeant in the Edgartown Police Department, was offered the job earlier this month, according to the Vineyard Gazette .

A Martha’s Vineyard native who had a memorable role in the movie “Jaws” is set to become the chief of the Oak Bluffs Police Department.

In the 1975 movie “Jaws,” Searle played the role of a boy who swam around with a fake shark fin, scaring beachgoers out of the water, the Gazette reported.

Searle has been with the Edgartown Police Department since 1986, and his father served as chief there from 1981 to 1995, the paper reported.

Since he was named the new chief in Oak Bluffs, his connection to the movie “Jaws” been getting a lot of media attention.

“I’m finding the whole thing quite funny myself!” Searle said in an interview with the New York Post.

The Gazette reported that Searle will be taking the position of Oak Bluffs Police Chief Erik Blake, who will retire at the end of June.

“I’m clearly elated and and I’m humbled and honored to have been offered the position,” Searle told the Gazette. “It’s something I’ve been working toward my whole career.”

