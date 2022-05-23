Helicopter crashes at airport in Nashua, N.H,, minor injuries reported

The report came in around 10:44 a.m. and was classified as an Alert 3, which is a confirmed crash on airport property, said Nashua Deputy Fire Chief James Kirk in a telephone interview.

A helicopter crashed at an airport in Nashua, N.H., Monday morning, causing minor injuries to the two occupants and sending one of them to the hospital, fire officials wrote on Twitter.

The helicopter crashed on the taxiway, adjacent to the runway, Kirk said. He said there were two people inside the helicopter, a student and an instructor.

Kirk said the two occupants had already exited the helicopter when fire crews arrived. The tail section was damaged and the glass on the side was broken, he said.

He classified the crash as “low-altitude” but did not know if the helicopter was airborne at the time of the crash. He also could not confirm who was in control of the helicopter at the time.

Both occupant’s injuries were minor, Kirk said, and one of them was taken to the hospital.

At 11:39 a.m., Nashua fire rescue wrote on Twitter that they had cleared the “low-altitude” helicopter crash at Nashua Airport. An image shows the red helicopter on its side.

The airport was not closed because of the crash, Kirk said. Nashua police and Nashua Airport Authority are investigating the incident, according to Kirk.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is released.





