Jamaica Pond closed due to ‘suspected bloom of blue-green algae’

The algae is also known as cyanobacteria and can form “harmful blooms” in lakes, ponds, and rivers, officials said. The BPHC said the bloom at Jamaica pond “appears like a dull green discoloration that could be confused as otherwise safe pond water.”

“Based on initial visual inspection of the pond, it appears likely that Jamaica Pond is experiencing a harmful algae bloom,” the Boston Public Health Commission, or BPHC, said in a public health advisory. “These blooms may produce toxins that can make people and pets sick. Park visitors are urged to avoid contact with the water and any areas of algae concentration, even on shore.”

Advertisement

BPHC advised anyone who comes in contact with the water or an algae bloom to rinse off immediately.

While the pond is closed, swimming, fishing, boating, or any other recreational activities on or in the water are prohibited, the BPHC said. Dogs also cannot swim in or drink the water, according to the statement.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

The primary concern for humans “is ingestion of water containing blue-green algae while swimming,” and other concerns are direct skin contact with the algae and inhalation of water droplets that contain the algae or toxins, according to the statement.

The BPHC said the primary concern for dogs “is the ingestion of water containing blue-green algae or scum that has washed ashore or gotten onto their skin or fur.”

For humans, contact with the algae “may cause skin and eye irritation, and inhalation can cause respiratory irritation and exacerbate pre-existing respiratory conditions,” the BPHC said. However, the toxins cannot be absorbed by the skin, according to the statement.

If the blue-green algae is ingested, that can potentially cause more severe symptoms, especially if the algae is producing toxins, the BPHC said.

Advertisement

“Ingestion of blue-green algae can cause acute gastrointestinal symptoms, such as vomiting and diarrhea,” according to the statement. “If the blue-green algae are producing toxin(s), the health effects can be more serious, especially for small pets due to their smaller body weights. Ingestion of the toxins can cause acute gastrointestinal distress and, depending on the specific toxin, can affect the functioning of the liver, kidneys, and/or neurological systems and in severe cases can result in death.”

The BPHC advised dog owners to call their veterinarian if their dog has been around an algae bloom and is showing symptoms like vomiting, staggering, drooling or convulsions, which typically show up “soon after exposure.”

“Dogs have been known to eat the scum that washes ashore and/or lick scum out of their fur,” the BPHC said. “In Massachusetts and in many other states, canine deaths have been documented due to the ingestion of harmful algae.”

It’s not known when then advisory will be lifted because algae blooms can last for weeks in the summertime or disappear quickly, according to the statement. The state’s Department of Health will test the water and determine when it can be lifted, the BPHC said.

“DPH recommends that the recreational water advisory not be lifted until two consecutive weekly samples show algal cell counts below the safe limit of 70,000 cells/milliliter of water,” according to the statement.

Anyone with questions, concerns, or seeking more information can call the Mayor’s Health Line at 617-534-5050, officials said.

Advertisement

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.