Maine man, 19, charged with fatally shooting 2-year-old niece to face court hearing

Maine State Police said Sunday in a statement that Huber Young allegedly shot 2-year-old Octavia Huber Young to death inside a Wells residence around 4:20 p.m. Saturday and also allegedly shot two men who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Danna Hayes, a spokesperson for the Maine attorney general’s office, said Monday via e-mail that the defendant, Andrew Huber Young, of Wells, is “tentatively” slated to make his initial appearance Tuesday in York District Court. He’s currently being held without bail at the York County Jail.

State Police didn’t provide details on Andrew Huber Young’s relationship to Octavia or the two male shooting victims, but the Portland Press Herald reported she was his niece, and that the other two victims were her father and grandfather.

Craig Higgins, Octavia’s uncle, told the Press Herald over the weekend that his sister, Samantha Higgins of Acton, Maine, is Octavia’s mother. The girl’s father is Ethan Huber Young of Wells, who lives with his parents and is Andrew’s brother, Higgins told the Press Herald.

Higgins said his sister told him that the parents were kicking Andrew out of the house, and that Andrew left, then returned and “got a gun and started shooting,” Higgins told the newspaper. Andrew shot Octavia’s grandfather in the face, Higgins said. “Ethan was shot once in one arm and once in his shoulder” and was holding Octavia when she was shot, Higgins told the Press Herald.

Shannon Moss, a State Police spokesperson, did not confirm those details Monday but said via e-mail that the agency has confirmed the parties involved in the case “are all related.” State Police said Sunday that Andrew Huber Young, who was arrested for murder Saturday, is expected to face additional charges as the investigation proceeds.

Moss said Monday that State Police don’t have a timeline on when additional charges could be issued.

It wasn’t clear Monday if Andrew Huber Young had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Supporters of Samantha Higgins, meanwhile, have launched an online fund-raiser on GoFundMe to provide assistance as she deals with the tragic loss of her daughter.

“Enduring such a loss is going to be an extremely emotionally process and we would like to see that she gets help financially so that she can be with family during this time,” said the fund-raising appeal, which had raised just over $1,000 as of late Monday morning. “Samantha is a wonderful mother to another young girl while an additional one is on the way. Please help our friend and thank you very much for your support.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.





