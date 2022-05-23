fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man, 84, found dead in car in Falmouth beach parking lot

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated May 23, 2022, 33 minutes ago

An 84-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle Sunday in the parking lot of Menauhant Beach in Falmouth, authorities said. His death is not considered suspicious.

In a statement, Falmouth police said the body of the man, a Cotuit resident, was discovered around 2:44 p.m., prompting a response from police and paramedics. The man’s name was withheld.

“Unfortunately, paramedics determined the male was deceased,” the statement said. “The Falmouth Police Detective Bureau, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, and the Office of the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.”

Police added that the man’s death “does not appear suspicious in nature.”

A request for comment was sent Monday morning to the Cape & Islands district attorney’s office.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

