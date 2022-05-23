Man, 84, found dead in car in Falmouth beach parking lot

An 84-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle Sunday in the parking lot of Menauhant Beach in Falmouth, authorities said. His death is not considered suspicious.

In a statement, Falmouth police said the body of the man, a Cotuit resident, was discovered around 2:44 p.m., prompting a response from police and paramedics. The man’s name was withheld.

“Unfortunately, paramedics determined the male was deceased,” the statement said. “The Falmouth Police Detective Bureau, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, and the Office of the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.”