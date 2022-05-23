Newton Schools Foundation honors five inspiring teachers

After the video, Howard hosted a Q&A with the five teachers in front of an audience of about 80 attendees.

Attendees sipped mocktails and listened to a jazz ensemble from Newton North High School and an orchestral group from Newton South High School during the first hour of the event. During the second hour, former WGBH host Barbara Howard showed a video showcasing programs the grants have helped create.

The Newton Schools Foundation hosted the 11th annual Newton Inspires event May 3, highlighting five local teachers who have used grants to bring new and creative programs to their classrooms at Angier Elementary School.

In the past, the event hosted several different speakers and guests were able to sign up to listen to their talks. Diane Greer, the program director at Newton School Foundation, said this was the first year that the event showcased teachers, partially because the foundation wanted to honor teachers’ work during the pandemic.

“What they’ve been able to do has been miraculous,” said Greer.

The Newton Schools Foundation donated $101,920 in the 2022 fiscal year so far toward 29 different grants across 23 schools, according to information provided by Rhanna Kidwell, one of the two co-presidents of the foundation. The grants vary in purpose ranging from media technology in high schools to music classes in elementary schools.

“To bring the best programming to the Newton Public Schools is really our goal – and things that are sort of out of the box – that isn’t happening in other districts,” said Amy Werner, also co-president of the foundation.

At the event, Amy McMahon, a reading specialist at Newton North High School, spoke about The Visiting Poet Project. The foundation granted the project $700 to bring regional poet Charles Coe to critique students’ poetry, according to its website.

Miles Wilcox, a music teacher at Ward Elementary School, spoke about the Lifelong Music Learning program, which brought ukuleles to music classrooms in five elementary schools to teach students how to play music when recorders were not viable to be played in the classroom due to the pandemic. The foundation granted more than $6,000 to cover the cost of the ukuleles, according to its website.

Jill Leibowitz, a library teacher at Cabot Elementary, attended the event to showcase Author Fest, which brings authors and illustrators to all elementary and middle schools in the district for a one-day festival and meet-and-greet opportunity. The program was granted $11,000 in FY2020, according to the website.

Bigelow Middle School teacher Rebecca Robles Taylor introduced Urban Improv’s Rehearsal for Life Presentation, which was granted $13,000 to lead improvisation theater workshops to teach middle schoolers about microaggressions, according to the website.

David Weintraub, an English teacher at Newton South High School, represented the New Media Communities program, which allows students to create audio-visual projects about subjects such as history and English. The program received a $13,000 grant, according to the website.

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller made a brief appearance during the first hour of the event to show her support for Newton Schools Foundation and Newton Public School teachers.

“I wanted to lift them up, honor them, and celebrate them tonight,” Fuller said.

Kidwell said the foundation focuses on three pillars — bringing new approaches to the classroom, increasing professional development for staff, and promoting equity among students.

“The grants that we fund are becoming increasingly important in having an impact in the classroom in terms of addressing needs, educating the teachers and increasing excellence,” Kidwell said. “It just has a higher impact when times are tighter and there’s less resources available.”

Taylor Brokesh and Lauren Rowlands can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.