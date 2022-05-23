Providence Public Schools will mask up starting Tuesday

Masks will be supplied in all schools for anyone who needs one.

The new mask policy applies to Providence Public Schools facilities, transportation, and indoors at school district-sponsored events. The mask requirements do not apply to outdoor events, the statement said.

A spike in the number of daily positive COVID-19 cases at Providence Public Schools and in Rhode Island led school officials to reinstate the district’s mask policy beginning Tuesday for the “health and safety of students, staff, and the community,” the school district said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Central Falls announced Sunday afternoon that it would require masks for staff and students beginning Monday.

The return of masks comes after the infections grew significantly among staff and students. Cases increased from a low of approximately 10 a day in March and early April to approximately 40 a day in early May. There were 60 positive cases a day last week.

Nearly all of Rhode Island was upgraded to “high” risk for community spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The Globe reported Thursday that COVID-19 levels in four of Rhode Island’s five counties are now at “high” levels, reflecting increases in the region and nation.

Cases remain at “medium” in Newport County.

“Given the increase in cases and new information from the CDC, I engaged in discussions with students, staff, community members, the Rhode Island Department of Health, and the Rhode Island Department of Education,” Providence Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez said. “The additional mitigation layer of masking will help us manage this new COVID surge and keep more students in the classroom where they learn best. It’s also important for us to manage this surge for the over 3,000 students who will continue their education in our summer learning programs in the coming weeks.”

Providence Public Schools said masks are one layer of the COVID-19 safety strategy in its schools. The District will continue mitigation measures throughout this school year without interruption, including an additional 25,000 rapid tests deployed to schools; encouraging vaccinations; vaccine clinics; deployment of HEPA filters in classrooms, cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces, quarantines for exposed individuals, and supplying staff members and students with KN95 masks.

The district said it will continue tracking COVID-19 data and reevaluate the mask requirement on a “consistent basis.” Guidance will be provided to staff, students, and families for events, such as proms, field trips, and graduations.”

