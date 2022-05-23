Report documented troubling environment of harassment in the state Senate. Staff now ask: What’s next?

The survey was conducted after Senate president Karen E. Spilka, recently elected to the chamber’s top post, commissioned the Center for Women & Work at the University of Massachusetts Lowell to produce the 28-page report, which was obtained by the Globe. The aim was to make the Senate a safer place to work, her office said.

The survey, conducted in March 2019 and obtained by the Globe this month, has gained new relevance as staff have refocused their attention on workplace conditions amid an effort to unionize.

A survey commissioned by the state Senate but never publicly released documented experiences of incivility, gender-biased behavior, unwanted or hostile sexual conduct, and in some cases, sexual coercion.

She announced the report to staff in between Christmas 2020 and New Year’s, amidst a wave of COVID-19 cases. It was not publicized subsequently, but Spilka’s office said it is “happy to share” with staff who request it.

While her office declined to authenticate the copy of the survey the Globe had obtained, which was dubbed “Senate Workplace Climate Assessment Report,” the Globe independently verified the report.

The survey asked respondents to reflect on a 12-month period between August 2018 and 2019, the year that followed a Senate investigation that found that former Senate president Stanley C. Rosenberg gave his husband access to Senate business and chamber staff, some of whom reported harassment and assault. Rosenberg’s husband, Bryon Hefner, later pleaded guilty to indecent assault and battery, disseminating a nude photo, and a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery.

The survey’s conclusions, completed in December 2020, found that among the 137 respondents, the majority of whom were staff, 116 people experienced some form of incivility in the building. At least 10 people witnessed sexual coercion, and three experienced it.

There were also significant gender differences in the reporting of the behavior. Women were significantly more likely than men to report experiencing or witnessing inappropriate behaviors of all types, the survey found. Many of the incidents reported were attributed to people who are not employed at the State House, such as lobbyists and constituents.

In an e-mail announcing the findings to staff, Spilka wrote that “It is heartening to see that extreme examples of harassment were rare in this reporting, but we still have work to do to make the Senate the safe, inclusive, and welcoming place I envision.”

The report has become increasingly relevant, Senate staff say, amid an effort by many of them to unionize, despite state law excluding them from the list of public employees who can collectively bargain.

Senate staff say some of the concerns they hope to address at a bargaining table include a commitment to a workplace free from discrimination and harassment, which they say has not been properly addressed.

Of the 60 people who responded to the 2019 survey with personal answers about the incivility and gender-biased behaviors they faced, more than half said they considered leaving their jobs in the Senate. A third of those who experienced sexualized behaviors said the same.

When asked about how they seek support after such experiences, 40 of the 116 respondents said they reach out to friends and family. Only five people said they sought help from a human resources representative.

In comments written in the survey and in interviews, reasons mentioned for not reporting incidents ranged from the belief that reporting might make matters worse to the feeling that reporting to human resources felt uncomfortable given that the office reports directly to the Senate president.

A few of the respondents said in interviews that a factor that complicates efforts to address inappropriate behaviors is the sense in the building that problems should not be aired publicly.

One participant said: “loyalty is more highly valued than accountability.”

According to the survey, two respondents reported “being bribed with some sort of reward or special treatment to engage in sexual behavior.”

One respondent said they were treated badly at work after refusing sex and another reported that someone at work attempted to have sex with them without their consent.

In interviews with the Globe, nine current and former legislative staff said they were encouraged by the survey when it was first distributed, but have not been totally satisfied with the actions taken since the findings were released.

“At the time, it was my impression that the Senate President was looking to actually do something about it,” said a current senior staffer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retribution. “When [the e-mail announcement] came out . . . I was sick to my stomach. That’s when I knew that was all for show. They never had any intentions of doing anything productive. They did this so they can say that ‘only this many people said they were sexually harassed at work.’ ”

Many of the issues regarding harassment and discrimination in the State House have been raised by a staff-led group dubbed Beacon BLOC (Building Leaders of Color), who have been advocates for improved working conditions.

Mark Martinez, a Beacon BLOC member who worked in the Senate from 2018 to 2021, said he, too, was troubled because of the time it took for the report to come out. But he was also troubled by the verbiage Spilka used in her e-mail distributing the report, which he said wasn’t urgent enough.

Martinez was among several staff members who highlighted one phrase in Spilka’s email: “It is heartening to see that extreme examples of harassment were rare in this reporting.”

“I think that the Senate President’s positive characterization of this report gave people very little faith that anything was going to be done as a result of it,” said Martinez, 28, who is running to represent the Seventh Suffolk District in the state House of Representatives. “If someone tells you they are pleased with the result of something, they are not going to go in and make changes. That quelled a lot of people’s hopes that serious change was going to be made.”

In a statement, a spokesman for Spilka defended her work, saying that the Senate president “is very serious about creating a work environment that is welcoming to current and future employees.”

In May 2018, a special Senate committee convened to review the sexual harassment policies and procedures. In 2019, the Senate took the committee’s recommendations into consideration, and voted to update chamber rules related to harassment, diversity, and transparency.

“The reports, their findings and actions taken to date are reflective of consultation with and feedback from Senators and Senate staff,” spokesman Antonio Caban said in a statement. “She appreciates this collaboration and looks forward to continuing the dialogue as we collectively work to put these recommendations into practice.”

Her office said that recommendations have been implemented or “are in the final stages,” such as hiring a human resources employee to handle harassment concerns and mandating implicit bias and anti-harassment training. In 2021, a one-page Senate Code of Conduct was distributed.

As for an updated employee handbook, Spilka’s office says “revisions are ongoing.”

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.