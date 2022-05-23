R.I. casinos go to court to cut tax bills over COVID-19 closures

Patti Doyle, a spokeswoman for Providence-based Bally’s Corporation – formerly called Twin River – said they are trying to reach tax stabilization agreements with both towns. Those are the sometimes-controversial local deals where local governments and businesses reach an agreement on the amount that should be paid in taxes over a certain number of years, no matter how much the assessment actually goes up.

Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel filed suit against the town of Tiverton in state Superior Court earlier this month alleging it’s being overtaxed. Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort filed a similar suit against the town of Lincoln in February.

PROVIDENCE — Bally’s casinos in Rhode Island have taken their host communities to court over their tax bills, seeking big cuts in their taxes because of COVID-19 closures.

“That process is underway and ongoing,” Doyle said. The casinos remain hopeful that they can reach a deal outside the courts that would “reflect the realities of the COVID-19 restrictions and closures,” Doyle said.

The casinos might want to resolve the situation outside of the courts, but that is where it’s ended up: The lawsuits said the towns failed to properly take into account the hits the casinos took from COVID-19 closures in 2020, leading to assessments that were illegally high into 2021. The casinos were fully shuttered for weeks in spring of 2020 and again during the winter 2020 “pause.” Even when they were allowed to re-open, they were under significant capacity and hours restrictions for months.

When the towns assessed their properties at the end of 2020, they should have taken those closures and restrictions into account, under what’s called “economic obsolescence,” the casinos say. Economic obsolescence is a loss of value because of something besides the actual property itself.

The assessment on the Tiverton casino decreased slightly after the revaluation at the end of 2020, from $64 million to $60 million, bringing its tax bill in 2021 to $863,005. But if the casino’s arguments won out, the assessment should have been more like $41 million, according to David Robert, Tiverton’s tax assessor. That would have cut its property tax bill in Tiverton in 2021 by $266,726, according to Robert.

The town rejected the casino’s appeal. Contrary to the arguments that the casino had made, Tiverton had indeed taken economic obsolescence into account, Robert told the casino in a denial letter. The casino filed suit after an internal tax appeal board also shot down the request for an assessment cut. The suit was set to be discussed at Monday night’s town council meeting.

In Lincoln, the assessment for the casino was $108 million at the end of 2020. That was unchanged from the end of 2019. But that failed to take into account these same “economic obsolescence” factors that COVID closures brought to Tiverton, the casino said. The casino sought a roughly 30 percent cut to their property tax assessment there, according to minutes from one town tax board meeting. The casino’s annual property tax bill in Lincoln was most recently $2.7 million.

The appeal was met with pushback at a Lincoln Tax Board of Assessment Review: Tom Rossi, a member of the board, said reducing their taxes by that amount would make the town’s taxes go “through the roof,” and another official said the issue would have to be resolved in litigation.

Both towns declined to comment, citing the lawsuits. The casinos are asking the court to recoup the money they say they’ve been overtaxed, plus penalties and interest. They’re not seeking to recoup money from its 2020 taxes, but for 2021 forward.

Bally’s, which has casinos around the country, reached a 20-year no-bid deal last year with its partner, IGT, and the state to run Rhode Island’s gambling technology.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.