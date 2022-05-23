Scituate votes to borrow $50 million for new water treatment plant

Officials said that if the proposal had failed, the project would have been paid for through water rates — which would have gone up more than 45 percent — and could have cost residents considerably more.

The vote at the May 21 local election was 2,295 to 914 in favor of exceeding Proposition 2½ debt limits to finance the water plant. As a result, officials estimate the owner of a home valued at $700,000 will pay about $255 a year more in property taxes over the 30-year life of the loan.

Scituate’s Town Meeting already had OK’d the borrowing this spring, but it needed approval in a general election as well.

Officials said the new plant would be more reliable, easier to operate, and improve the quality and appearance of the town’s water, which is currently often brown because of iron and manganese that a new treatment facility could remove. The old water treatment plan will be demolished, officials said.

In a separate ballot question, Scituate voters endorsed a statement joining nearby communities in condemning the release of any radioactive waste into Plymouth and Massachusetts Bays from the decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth.

The vote was 2,899 in favor, to 339 opposed, according to unofficial results from the town clerk’s office.

The nuclear power station closed in 2019 after almost 50 years of operation. All the nuclear fuel was removed from the reactor and placed in a “spent fuel pool,” with the intent of getting rid of all radioactive material by 2027. The current owner, Holtec Decommissioning International, had said it would discharge the material into the harbor starting this year, but has since said no final decision has been made.

Communities along the South Shore and Cape Cod have united to oppose any release into the water, with support from many in the state’s Congressional delegation.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.