Skier rescued after falling several hundred feet down Great Gulf on Mount Washington

“The other skiers who witnessed the event came to her aid, including an off-duty Durham Firefighter and EMT who provided medical assessment,” according to the statement.

Kirsten Hugger, an experienced backcountry skier from Mont Vernon, N.H., fell and struck rocks while attempting to ski steep terrain, Fish and Game said. The department was notified at around 2:50 p.m. by other skiers who saw Hugger fall while she was skiing down the Great Gulf on a run known as Airplane Gully, officials said.

A 37-year-old skier was injured and rescued by other skiers on Mount Washington Saturday after falling several hundred feet and striking rocks, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement .

While rescue efforts were still being coordinated, the skiers extricated Hugger “at least 700 feet back up to the rim of the Great Gulf,” and helped her to the Mount Washington Cog Railway tracks, Fish and Game said.

A Fish and Game conservation officer and a volunteer from Mountain Rescue Services were en route from the Auto Road when the group of skiers “flagged down a train from the Cog Railway,” Fish and Game said.

“The train stopped and agreed to take her down the mountain to the Base Station,” according to the statement.

Her injuries, the department said, were not life-threatening “but were significant enough that she needed assistance in getting out of the steep ravine.” Earlier that day, Hugger was skiing with a companion on the East Snow Fields and had gone to the Great Gulf for “one last run when the accident occurred,” Fish and Game said.

On the summit, the maximum temperature Saturday was 62 degrees, a new daily record high, according to data measured at the Mount Washington Observatory summit weather station. The previous high was 61 degrees, first set in 2009 and matched in 2021, according to the data.

