Some new Orange Line trains back in service after safety check

Some of the new Orange Line trains returned to service Monday after being pulled from usage following the disclosure that the brakes had locked up on one train at the Wellington Station last week, the MBTA said Monday morning in a statement.
The T announcement did not make clear how many of the system’s 64 new Orange Line trains are now back up and running.
That inspection of the train with the failed brakes discovered that a single bolt in the car’s eight braking units had been improperly installed at the factory, the T disclosed Monday.
Reacting to that discovery, T maintenance crews inspected a total of 144 bolts on each of the six-car trains.
“As each bolt on a six-car train passes inspection, the train is being returned to passenger service,’' the T said. “To this point in the inspection process, the issue has not been found in any other braking units.”
The brake problem on the Orange Line trains is the most recent safety issue in a series of incidents that have hit agency in recent months. The Federal Transit Administration has taken the unusual step of conducting an extensive safety review of the T after the death in April of a passenger who was caught in the doors of a moving Red Line train.
Last week, the Globe reported that construction vehicles working on the Blue Line had derailed three times in as many days in May, not just once as officials had originally disclosed.
