Some new Orange Line trains back in service after safety check

Some of the new Orange Line trains returned to service Monday after being pulled from usage following the disclosure that the brakes had locked up on one train at the Wellington Station last week, the MBTA said Monday morning in a statement.

The T announcement did not make clear how many of the system’s 64 new Orange Line trains are now back up and running.

That inspection of the train with the failed brakes discovered that a single bolt in the car’s eight braking units had been improperly installed at the factory, the T disclosed Monday.