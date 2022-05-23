State Police arrest four at Carson Beach, charge one at Revere Beach with assault

State Police arrested one adult and three juveniles at Carson Beach in South Boston on Sunday for charges that include assault and battery and disorderly conduct, and troopers charged one person at Revere Beach with disorderly conduct and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, officials said.

Troopers were continuing to provide crowd and traffic control at both popular beaches after State Police arrested five people at Carson Beach on Saturday, including two juveniles and three adults, and seven people at Revere Beach, State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Sunday night.

“As was the case yesterday, our mission was to protect the safety of, and ensure a positive visitor experience for, all beach goers,” Procopio said.