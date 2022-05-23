State releases blistering review of Boston Public Schools

And the report makes clear that state Commissioner Jeffrey Riley and the state Board of Elementary and Education will take action, although the report doesn’t state what specific steps will be taken. The state education board is scheduled to discuss the report’s findings at its monthly meeting Tuesday.

”The district has failed to effectively serve its most vulnerable students, carry out basic operational functions, and address systemic barriers to providing an equitable, quality education,” the review states. “The problems facing BPS are abundantly clear.”

Boston Public Schools is largely stuck in “entrenched dysfunction” and is failing to achieve systemwide changes on a number of fronts that is causing thousands of students to languish in their classrooms, even as school district leaders have taken initial steps to help remedy some of the problems, according to a blistering state review released Monday.

Advertisement

“This moment requires bold, student-centered decision-making and strong execution to ensure the district delivers the quality education its students deserve. BPS needs immediate improvement.”

The review, which has sparked concerns among teachers, parents, and education advocates that the state might takeover BPS, comes at a precarious time for the state’s largest school system, which is conducting its third search for a superintendent in seven years. It also comes as the City Council is crafting legislation to wrestle control of the School Committee from Mayor Michelle Wu, who appoints the seven-member body, and give it back to the voters.

Meanwhile the school system is grappling with a huge drop in enrollment and school buildings may need to close, while BPS is attempting to address interruptions in schooling and social-emotional issues that have arisen because of the pandemic and is causing a number of students to struggle in their classes.

Riley embarked on the review earlier this year, sending a team of experts into BPS to dissect what is going wrong and to document what it working. The commissioner took this step dissatisfied with the results of a two-year partnership with the school system that was born out of a previous and more expansive state review in March 2020, which was the first such review in a decade.

Advertisement

The new review, while casting a devastating portrait of the state of BPS, also gave Superintendent Brenda Cassellius and the school system credit for launching several new district-wide initiatives that show promising signs for boosting student achievement.

Among them: Raising high school graduation standards to align with entry requirements to the state’s public universities, adopting a new literacy curriculum and higher-quality instructional materials, and expanding the diversity of its teaching staff. But full implementation has not been realized yet, and the report raised concerns that the lack of a strategic approach to training staff and setting clear expectations with schools to embrace the changes could thwart the efforts.

The review chronicled a continuing trend of stagnation in vitally important areas in BPS in urgent need for change, noting that high turnover in leadership in the departments overseeing special education and English learner programs is preventing much needed systemwide improvements. A particular problem with special education is the high rate of students of color with disabilities being segregated from the rest of their peers.

Four major operational areas emerge in the report as key areas of concern: transportation, facilities, data reporting, and school safety protocols. The state found that the quality of student transportation has worsened since its last review of BPS, and also that the district has “no effective process” for tracking and responding to parent complaints about bullying and other safety issues. The district also continues to lack a comprehensive master plan for fixing its failing buildings, the state notes, and it cites multiple examples of faulty, inconsistent or misleading data reporting by Boston schools.

Advertisement

The review found that in several instances Boston school officials provided inaccurate data that improperly bolstered the appearance of progress. For instance, in providing numbers of late buses, school district officials didn’t include the buses that never showed up to pick up students, “thereby inflating the count of buses that arrived on time,” it states. The report notes that there were more than 1,100 uncovered bus routes in the mornings during January, and faults the district for failing to revamp its transportation contract to address the failures.

School district officials also incorrectly told state officials that two schools had renovated bathrooms when in fact the repairs had not been made, and the review notes that recent city audits of federal grant money found that BPS was inaccurately counting students who graduated or dropped out.

The review also raises other questions about the integrity of the district’s engagement with state reviewers, finding that district leadership may have “coordinated a response” among staff who participated in interviews with the department.

More broadly, the state’s analysis also faults Boston for failing to develop a coherent districtwide strategy to overhaul its 31 lowest performing schools, which serve 14,000 students, and for failing to make progress in fixing its school assignment system, which concentrates the highest student need in a fraction of the city’s schools, according to the state.

Advertisement

The district’s continued failure to meet the needs of vulnerable populations has resulted in “continued poor outcomes for tens of thousands of students,” state officials wrote.

The joint partnership between BPS and the state that resulted from the 2020 review and formulized in a memorandum of understanding placed the biggest responsibilities for fixing the problems on the district. BPS was required to turn around nearly three dozen of its lowest performing schools; overhaul special education with an edict to reduce the segregation of students of color with disabilities; increase the efficiency and reliability of its busing fleet; and decrease the number of students who are chronically absent.

The state also had obligations — albeit more limited — under the agreement with the city: Assist the district with diversifying its workforce; monitor bathroom renovations; help schools create outside partnerships; and oversee a group of schools, including some higher-performing ones, with an eye to improving instruction in ways the district could replicate in other schools.

The approach to other needed work remained unresolved under the agreement, including solving deep problems with the delivery of English learner programs that have persisted despite an ongoing settlement agreement with the US departments of Justice and Education that began in 2010.

Advertisement

Since the agreement was signed, problems within BPS also mounted over the last two years. Among them: Addressing learning disruptions created by the pandemic, Cassellius allowed her state license to work as a superintendent to temporarily expire; turnover in key leadership in the central offices remain high; buses have been running chronically late throughout the school year; and two School Committee chairs and another member resigned over racially-insensitive comments.

Opposition to receivership ramped up further on Monday as Lawyers for Civil Rights came out against the idea.

“No realistic projection for BPS can justify the risk of harm that state control poses to Boston’s communities of color,” Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights in Boston, wrote in a letter to Commissioner Jeff Riley.

The state’s track record in other districts “bodes poorly for a BPS receivership” and would “further” marginalize communities of color from school governance, he said in the letter.

“At a time when Boston is pushing for an elected school committee, which would increase minority groups’ say in committee membership, receivership would eliminate community control altogether,” he wrote.

The Great Divide team explores educational inequality in Boston and statewide. Sign up to receive our newsletter, and send ideas and tips to thegreatdivide@globe.com.





James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis. Jenna Russell can be reached at jenna.russell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jrussglobe. Bianca Vázquez Toness can be reached at bianca.toness@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @biancavtoness.