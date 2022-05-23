Suspect in killing of Vermont cyclist in Texas remains at large

Armstrong was last seen by law enforcement walking out of the Austin Police Department on May 12 following an interview, according to statements released publicly. During the interview, which occurred the day after Wilson was shot to death, officers presented her with substantial evidence that apparently tied her to the shooting, which the Travis County medical examiner had ruled a homicide.

“We are still actively looking for Kaitlin Armstrong and hope anyone with information as to her whereabouts will contact us,” a spokesperson for the US Marshals Service said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Police in Austin, Texas, issued a homicide warrant May 17 for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. U.S. Marshals Service

According to a police affidavit, they revealed security camera footage showing a black Jeep with a bike rack — matching the appearance of Armstrong’s black Jeep — pulling up to the East Austin apartment where Wilson was staying shortly before Wilson’s shooting. They told her about details of an earlier interview with Armstrong’s boyfriend, Colin Strickland, that indicated that Armstrong owned a 9mm handgun. Police had recovered casings from 9mm bullets at the crime scene.

The police also told her that they understood she had been angry to discover that Strickland and Wilson had a romantic relationship the previous fall when Strickland and Armstrong were briefly separated, according to witness interviews cited in the affidavit. Detective Katy Conner said that the evidence “made things not look too good,” according to the affidavit. Armstrong then “nodded her head up and down as if in agreement.”

The interview occurred after officers from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force discovered “an outstanding class B warrant for her arrest” and apprehended her, the affidavit said. During the interview, it emerged that the outstanding warrant was not valid and Detective Conner informed Armstrong that she was free to go. Armstrong continued to speak for a time, but then asked to end the interview and left.

In the affidavit, dated May 17, Detective Richard Spitler wrote that Strickland said he had not spoken with Armstrong since May 13, the day after her interview.

“Per anonymous tips reported to the [Austin police] homicide unit, Armstrong has deleted her social media accounts and has not been seen or heard from since this time either,” the affidavit said. A Globe reporter was able to view Armstrong’s profile on Strava, a cycling social media site, on Friday, but found that it had been set to private on Monday.

The US Marshals spokesperson said Monday that Armstrong’s black Jeep also had not been located. A spokesperson for the Austin Police Department declined to comment.

Strickland has not responded to numerous requests for comment. On Monday, his Austin home looked dark and no one answered when a reporter knocked on the door. A neighbor said he was “gone.”

The Austin American-Statesman published a statement on Friday attributed to Strickland that acknowledged a brief romantic relationship with Wilson that occurred while Strickland and Armstrong were separated. It said Strickland was fully cooperating with the investigation.

Armstrong, 34, and Strickland, 35, were prominent members of Austin’s active cycling scene. She is a competitive amateur rider. He is one of the country’s top pros in the sport of gravel racing, the same discipline that Wilson, 25, was coming to dominate as a rising star. Cyclists in Austin reacted with shock after news broke Friday that police had issued a warrant for Armstrong’s arrest for suspected homicide.

Fern Palomo, a mechanic at Cycleast, an Austin bike shop, recalled bumping into the owner of the coffee house that adjoins the shop. “I knew her personally,” he recalled the owner saying of Armstrong. “I can’t believe she’d do a damn thing like that.”

A local cyclist, sipping a beer Saturday at The Meteor, a local shop and cycling hangout that sponsors Strickland, had also been stunned to learn of the arrest warrant. He recalled sharing post-ride beers with Armstrong. “She just seemed normal, mellow, really smart,” he said.

Armstrong was a real estate broker, a yoga teacher, and the business brains behind joint ventures with Strickland. They had recently bought property in Lockhart, Texas, to expand their business designing and building vintage-style travel trailers, friends said. “My understanding is she was running the business side of it and he was the ideas guy,” said Andrew Willis, an Austin bike race organizer who knows the couple.

Armstrong is accused of shooting Wilson three times, minutes after Wilson returned from a swim outing and dinner with Strickland on May 11. Wilson, who lived in California and grew up in Vermont, was visiting Austin ahead of a May 14 bike race. A friend who was hosting Wilson found her body on a bathroom floor and called 911. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

On May 14, two days after Armstrong’s police interview, an anonymous caller told police that she had been with Armstrong in January when she discovered the romantic relationship between Strickland and Wilson, according to the May 17 affidavit. “Armstrong told the caller [she] was so angry [she] wanted to kill Wilson,” according to the affidavit.

Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com.