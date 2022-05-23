A tale of two bishops

The other, the Rev. Salvatore Cordileone, the archbishop of San Francisco, sent Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi a letter, saying she was barred from receiving communion because of her support for abortion rights.

One, Cardinal Sean O’Malley, the Roman Catholic archbishop of Boston, heard the sincere aspirations of the parishioners at St. Brendan in Dorchester and is giving them a chance to save their church.

“After numerous attempts to speak with her to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, and the danger to her own soul she is risking, I have determined that the point has come in which I must make a public declaration that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion unless and until she publicly repudiate her support for abortion ‘rights’ and confess and receive absolution for her cooperation in this evil in the sacrament of Penance,” Cordileone wrote in explaining his decision.

That’s rich. A Catholic archbishop accusing someone of causing scandal.

Four years ago, Cordileone took part in a meeting of bishops about the continuing fallout from the bishop-led coverup of sexual abuse against young people by priests.

“We’ve heard how important it is to listen to our people,” he said at the time. “I’ve held listening sessions in my own archdiocese.”

Listening, of course, is the minimal response to the people clergy abused, often offered by those who barely listen at all. Penitence, and reparation, are harder and rarer.

The Rev. Salvatore Cordileone is the archbishop of San Francisco. Associated Press

There is no evidence that Cordileone is listening to his people about the practice of denying communion to politicians who support abortion rights. Polls show that a majority of Catholics support legal abortion.

Playing to the cheap seats, Cordileone is defying the wishes of not just his flock but his boss, Pope Francis, who has made it clear he does not want to weaponize the Eucharist. Last year, the pope advised his American bishops against approving a policy that would have denied communion to President Biden because of his support of abortion rights.

“What should a shepherd do?” the pope asked. “Be a shepherd and not going around condemning or not condemning. They must be a shepherd with God’s style. And God’s style is closeness, compassion and tenderness.”

Apparently, Cordileone didn’t get the memo.

Still waiting for a bishop to send a letter to a Catholic lawmaker barring them from receiving communion because they support the death penalty, which the church condemns as an attack on human dignity. Having been subjected to execution himself, Jesus Christ presumably would not be a big fan of capital punishment.

Contrast Cordileone’s actions with O’Malley’s response to the faithful of St. Brendan. The pastor at St. Brendan, the Rev. Chris Palladino, had recommended to O’Malley that the church be closed, citing declining attendance and $1.6 million in needed repairs. Father Palladino had announced there would be no more services at St. Brendan after May 31.

But O’Malley listened to a group of parishioners who said they hadn’t been given a chance to save their church. He ordered Palladino to keep the church open and asked a working group that will include parishioners to come up with a financial plan by Sept. 30.

“It is my hope that this additional time for parish planning will lead to consensus regarding the best options that are feasible and can be sustained,” O’Malley wrote to parishioners.

Noreen Kelley, who like her grandmother and mother before her, has sat in the same pew at St. Brendan her whole life, was one of the parishioners who wrote to O’Malley, begging him to give them a chance to save their church.

When she learned that O’Malley had given them that chance, she cried.

“It feels so nice to be heard, to be listened to,” Kelley said. “He’s giving us a shot.”

The archbishop of Boston showed the good people at St. Brendan something the finger-wagging, judgmental archbishop of San Francisco doesn’t understand: respect.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.