Teens attack two men, 69 and 47, outside Shawmut T stop

Two men were attacked by a group of teenagers outside the MBTA Shawmut Station late Monday morning, according to Transit Police.
Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said via email that officers responded to the station around 11:50 a.m. Two men, aged 69 and 47, told police a group of teenagers surrounded them at a bike rack just outside the station, according to Sullivan.
“The group of males produced a knife and demanded money from the victims,” Sullivan said. “When the victims did not comply both victims were punched about their heads by the group. Both victims were treated on scene by Boston EMS and released. Transit Police detectives will investigate this incident.”
No arrests were reported.
