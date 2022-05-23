This year, the Pride flag won’t fly in Little Compton, R.I.

It was an exception to the rule -- or to the lack of one. At the time, the council members noted that there were no guidelines in place for flying flags on town property, and decided that no other flag, other than the American Flag, would be flown at the town hall “until a set of guidelines can be approved.”

LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. — In 2021, Little Compton’s Town Council voted 4-0 to fly the Philadelphia Pride flag — a rainbow-striped flag with black and brown stripes to symbolize racial diversity — at town hall in the community’s first official Pride celebration.

No guidelines were created. And so, last week, the council voted 3-2 against flying a Pride flag at town hall during the town’s second-ever official Pride celebration, even though attendees noted that the Armenian flag has been flown, without a need for guidelines, for more than 20 years.

“Since we don’t have a flag policy on the books, we really already have our own working policy based on our past votes,” said Democratic Councilor Andrew Iriarte-Moore in the meeting ahead of the May 19 vote. He voted in favor of flying the flag in 2021. “We’ve already set precedent that we allow other flags to be flown on the flag pole. In addition, I just think it’s the right thing to do.”

“If we’re not going to do it for one flag, I don’t think we should do it for any flags,” said Republican Councilor Gary S. Mataronas, who voted in favor in 2021 but pointed out that the Armenian flag was not approved either this April for the first time.

Love Wins Little Compton co-president Jenna Magnuski, a resident and one of the organizers to the town’s second Pride event on June 4, said she was outraged by the vote. “Why are we going backwards?” she asked.

“Last year, when we flew that flag, it was a big deal to tell people who live in Little Compton and grew up here that it’s ok to be who they are,” she said on a phone call. “What are we telling them by saying we can’t fly that flag again?”

Magnuski said the issue of a flag policy had not been brought up by the Town Council until the Pride flag was requested to be flown in the town. She took to Twitter, and explained that she had raised her hand to speak from her front row, but Mushen did not acknowledge her. “I am ashamed of them,” she said.

Travis Auty, a resident who previously ran for a seat in the House, wrote: “Today’s word of the day is bigotry [and] it’s rooted deeply in rural Rhode Island politics.”

In an email to the Globe, Mataronas noted, without being asked, that he has “no problem with the LGBTQ+ community,” and said he went to the town’s Pride event last year.

“Flying the Pride Flag, or any other flag, from the Town Hall is not what one particular flag represents but once you fly one flag you are committed to fly all flags,” said Mataronas in his email. “I find this troubling because it will be discriminatory to pick and chose which flag to fly. Are we going to fly the Confederate flag next or some racially motivated flag when requested that may be offensive to many. What if we have a request to fly several flags at the same time, are we going to allow that? I would hope not!”

A flag policy was debated in hearings with community members in late 2021. Some residents thought only the American flag should be allowed to fly on the flag pole at town hall, and others said proposals to fly other flags, like the Pride flag, should be considered on a case-by-case basis.

At another debate in January some residents said they saw no reason for other flags to be excluded from the town pole. Town Council President Robert L. Mushen, a Republican who was absent for the vote in 2021, noted that the lack of a current policy “does not preclude someone from petitioning the council that a flag be flown, it does not speak to any restrictions,” according to the meeting minutes.

“After a number of iterations, public discussions, and hearings, it became evident that consensus was unlikely, but that a significant majority of townspeople responding were in agreement that the American flag represented the people of the United States, unifying them in all their diversity,” said Mushen in an email to the Globe Monday morning. “As a result, the effort to establish a flag policy was discontinued, and the method to gain approval for flying another flag would continue to be by petition to the Town Council.”

Republican Councilor Paul J. Golembeske, who voted in favor of flying the Pride flag in 2021, told the Globe that the Pride flag was denied this year not because of what it represents, but “out of respect for the American Flag.”

“It wasn’t an easy decision knowing that it would be perceived as something against a particular issue, but in the end I felt it had to made especially in the current environment of division in the country,” he said.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.