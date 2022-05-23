Woman killed while working at her family’s farm stand in Newbury remembered as a ‘beloved daughter’

“So many have reached out and offered help to us in our time of grief,” the Sforza family said in a statement posted on Facebook on Monday morning. “It’s hard to accept help when facing such unexpected and deep loss. We have met as a family to discuss options on how to handle the greenhouses... We rely on our spring crop for our livelihood for the entire year. Please help us by buying your plants here so we can sell quickly and have our time to grieve and heal.”

The family of Susan Sforza Nico, who was killed while working at her family’s farm stand in Newbury on Saturday, said their business will be reopening soon and asked that customers honor their daughter by coming in and buying the plants that she cultivated.

Advertisement

Nico, 47, was working at the farm stand in Byfield around 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle reversed and went into the checkout area, killing her and injuring a man and a child. The other victims, a 57-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl, were taken to separate area hospitals in serious condition and have since been stabilized, officials said.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

The 70-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle has not been charged and has been cooperating with the investigation, officials said.

Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office, said in an e-mail that the incident is still under investigation.

Newbury Police Chief John Lucey, Jr. also said there are “no charges at this point as the matter is still under investigation.”

The Sforza family described the loss of Nico as “an unthinkable tragedy” and said they plan to reopen sometime this week.

“We will reopen, not today, but very soon,” the statement said. “All we ask is that you come when we reopen…. during the week if you are able. This will help prevent excessive crowding and allow the friends who have volunteered to help us serve you best.”

Advertisement

The family also asked members of the community and customers to “refrain from asking us questions about this tragedy” and not to take photos while on the farm property.

“We will post again later today about the day and time of reopening but it will be this week,” the post said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.