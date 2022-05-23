Man pleads guilty to federal charge of threatening Anthony Fauci

A West Virginia man who admitted threatening to kill Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-diseases expert, pleaded guilty to a federal offense Monday and could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland said.

Thomas P. Connally, 56, of Snowshoe, W.Va., used an anonymous account from a provider of secure, encrypted email services to send messages to Fauci, threatening him and members of his family, prosecutors said. One of the emails described by prosecutors said Fauci, now one of President Joe Biden's chief medical advisers, would be "dragged into the street" along with his loved ones, and "beaten to death, and set on fire."