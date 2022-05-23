In Texas, a proxy fight over Democrats’ stance on immigration

Now Cuellar, 68, has become one of the administration’s most consistent critics on immigration, appearing on Fox News and at times echoing Republicans, saying immigrants are pouring into the United States because they believe “that the border is open.”

He warned that the number of migrants seeking to enter the country would rise, and soon released photos of children sleeping under tinfoil blankets at a crowded migrant processing facility in his district at the edge of the US-Mexico border.

LAREDO, Texas — Just a month after President Biden took office, pledging to roll back Trump-era policies in an attempt to take a more humane approach to immigration, US Representative Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from South Texas, began to sound an alarm.

His criticism has been met with fierce resistance from Jessica Cisneros, 28, a progressive immigration lawyer who is trying to unseat him in a Democratic runoff Tuesday.

Like other Democratic primary contests, their race is a proxy battle for the broader direction of a party that is being tugged between moderate and progressive wings. But, in particular, it encapsulates the acute tensions within the party on immigration.

In interviews with Democratic leaders and voters in Texas’s 28th Congressional District, which stretches from Laredo to San Antonio, many expressed a deep frustration with both national Democrats and Republicans who use the border as a political backdrop but have failed to overhaul the nation’s immigration laws, combat the drug trade, or improve legal pathways to citizenship.

And many worried that Democrats lack a forceful and coherent message when facing Republicans who have appeared increasingly intent on portraying a migrant “invasion,” making it a marquee issue of the midterm elections.

Cuellar is often at the center of the debate. His supporters say he is simply trying to balance competing Democratic factions on the issue, as the GOP has largely abandoned policy-centered debate in favor of anti-immigrant appeals. But he is criticized just as much by Democrats concerned he sounds too much like a Republican, focused on enforcement rather than a humanitarian approach.

“He is opening the door to something that can get really, really ugly, really, really quick,” said Maxine Rebeles, a middle school teacher and immigrant activist with the No Border Wall immigrant rights coalition based in Laredo.

Outside a bustling polling station at a Laredo firehouse, where a light breeze provided respite on a sweltering day, Cuellar rejected the criticism from what he called the far left. He said he favored immigration proposals to help workers, and pathways to citizenship for people who were brought to the country illegally at a young age.

But Cuellar, whose brother is the Webb County sheriff, said he also was attuned to the needs of community leaders and immigration officials in his district who have voiced concerns about the lack of resources to process increases in arriving migrants.

“I speak against the Republicans who want a fence or a wall, I speak against them when they call this an invasion — it’s not an invasion,” Cuellar said in between bantering with supporters. But, he added, “I am in the middle — speaking against both sides.”

Cuellar, who is in the political fight of his career, remains part of an open FBI investigation, although officials have not released any details.

Asked whether Democrats were lacking a cohesive message on immigration, Cuellar agreed. He said he was most worried that Republicans were filling that vacuum by painting Democrats as soft on crime.

Asked the same question, Cisneros took a shot at members of Congress out of step with the Biden administration, including Cuellar, who she said was playing into the kind of right-wing talking points that had fueled white supremacist mass shootings in Buffalo and El Paso.

“Henry Cuellar is pivoting to these xenophobic lines of attacks that just create a target on our backs,” said Cisneros, who called Cuellar “Trump’s favorite Democrat.” She added that she would bring her own professional experience as an immigration lawyer to bear when shaping border policy.

For years, conservative Democrats who represent border communities, including Cuellar, have sought to strike a balance: espousing the benefits of immigration for trade, business, and the social fabric of their predominantly Latino communities, while talking tough on the need to increase funds for surveillance and law enforcement along the southern border.

But that balance has slipped out of reach. Attempts to pass bipartisan immigration laws have failed for decades, and harsh anti-immigration language and policies have become central Republican approaches since the rise of former president Donald Trump.

The schisms reflect the national divide among Democrats, while Republicans have remained largely united in favor of tough policies aimed at limiting immigration.

“It’s hugely disappointing and demoralizing and even enraging,” said Representative Jesús Garcia, Democrat of Illinois, who has sponsored immigration reform bills. “We said if we win majorities in both chambers that it would produce immigration reform.”

That hasn’t happened, he said, and the party instead has assumed a defensive position. “It’s a political calculus, and I think it’s a mistake,” he said.