AG Garland, the silence on Bulger’s killing is unacceptable

The Justice Department’s silence on the killing has stretched on since 2018, when Bulger was beaten to death with a padlock stuffed inside a sock just hours after his transfer to a federal prison in West Virginia.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, who is expected to visit Greater Boston this week to speak at Harvard’s commencement, owes the public — and yes, Bulger’s family — some resolution.

Who killed James “Whitey” Bulger? And why did the federal government move the high-profile, 89-year-old, wheelchair-bound inmate into the general prison population just before his death?

Bulger was a gangster and a killer who terrorized this city for decades. But just because he was a monster doesn’t justify this official indifference to his death. Rough justice, if that’s what Bulger’s fellow prisoners dispensed, isn’t justice at all.

The main suspect, West Springfield Mafia enforcer Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55, has been held in solitary confinement since the killing. But he hasn’t been charged. Another Massachusetts organized crime figure, Paul J. DeCologero, 48, of Lowell, was also captured on camera entering Bulger’s cell about two hours before Bulger’s death.

If Geas killed Bulger, Garland’s department should charge him, win a conviction, and ask a judge to sentence Geas accordingly — not dispense its own form of rough justice in the form of 23-hour days in a cement cell with no explanation or chance for appeal.

The Justice Department says its investigation into the death is ongoing.

Sure it is. The killing happened inside a federal prison. There were cameras everywhere. The longer this inquiry drags on, the more it looks like a coverup by another name, letting the passage of time protect the officials who exposed Bulger to the obvious risk of death.

After all, the list of people who wanted Bulger dead could fill a phonebook. Other organized crime figures from Massachusetts presented an especially clear risk (Bulger, in addition to being a gangster, was also an informant against other crooks).

Was moving Bulger into that environment mere incompetence, or something more malicious? Either way, what steps has the Justice Department taken to make sure those responsible for the decision have been held accountable?

Because of Bulger’s high profile, his case gets lots of attention. But violence in prisons is widespread. According to the Justice Department, there were 193 homicides in federal prisons between 2001 and 2019. At state and federal prisons combined, the number of homicides has more than tripled since 2001.

When the government puts someone in prison, it accepts responsibility for ensuring that inmate’s basic human rights, such as food, clothing — and safety. In too many cases, in too many jurisdictions, authorities have failed at that task.

Garland didn’t oversee Bulger’s prosecution or imprisonment. But resolving this case is his responsibility now. And by ensuring that justice is done and accountability upheld in Bulger’s killing, he can also send a broader and needed message to America’s jailers. A civilized country can’t turn a blind eye to violence that happens in prisons, no matter how unsympathetic the victims are.

Bulger deserved to die behind bars. But nobody deserves to die the way he did.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.