It’s not ‘bias’ — liberal media are telling the truth, pointedly

Those who favor conservative media have picked their side, and history will not look kindly upon them.

Jeff Jacoby decries the media’s liberal “bias” and predicts that the left will lament a Republican takeover of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections ( “Who’s afraid of liberal media bias?” Ideas, May 15). To my mind, the “liberal media” is fact-based and promotes inclusion, democracy, a free press, science, economic justice, a woman’s right to choose, and the US Constitution. Today’s conservative media, like the GOP, promotes misinformation, white supremacy, insurrection, censorship, fossil fuels, oligarchy, religious extremism, and authoritarianism.

Watertown

In “Who’s afraid of liberal media bias?,” Jeff Jacoby writes, “Our society would be healthier if Americans shared more common ground, or if journalists operating in the right- and left-wing echo chambers had more respect for those with a different worldview.”

No, our society would be healthier if our media shared more common truth.

Right-wing media have embraced the Big Lie and continue to amplify and spread it, along with all sorts of other bizarre conspiracy theories and outrageous fabrications of “alternative facts.” Theirs is not a “worldview” that deserves respect. Their irresponsible disregard for truth endangers our democracy and the nation’s national security.

Diana Kerry

Newburyport





I‘m still looking for a concrete example of the “liberal media bias” that right-wingers keep talking about.

Conservatives have been pretty successful at convincing the base that truth is, in reality, “bias,” so that anything they disagree with immediately becomes tainted by ideology, or “liberal media bias” — in other words, “untrue.”

But Jeff Jacoby is correct that “liberal media bias” has no real impact these days, because the gullible and suggestible have been convinced, as Donald Trump says, that they can no longer trust what they see or hear or read.

Indeed, that’s how Trump was elected in 2016, and it’s the only way that the current crop of GOP minions will get elected. That’s not liberal media bias — that’s the truth.

Rick Bevilacqua

Whitinsville