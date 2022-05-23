The ridiculous uniform of domestic terrorism

Police said Payton Gendron, the suspect in the mass shooting in Buffalo, was wearing military, or tactical, gear when he entered the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday. I am so sick of these people with their fake soldier garb and outsized guns. They are blustering bullies, not the tough guys they purport to be.

I grew up among veterans of World War II, actual soldiers who had fought bravely in an actual war. For the most part, they got on with their lives peacefully and constructively, and in their understated way they were far more manly than today’s hateful, gun-toting, so-called militia men, whose idea of courage is to go to supermarkets and shoot old ladies buying groceries.