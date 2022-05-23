These Supreme Court justices are showing us who they are

Some legal scholars worry that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade threatens the right to privacy and could, thereby, be used to overturn other rights that rely on this right — for example, the right to contraception and the right to same-sex marriage (“Roe decision could affect privacy rights,” Page A1, May 15). In his draft, Alito assures us that this is not the case. But his assurances are worth no more than his fellow justices’ confirmation hearing assurances that Roe v. Wade was “settled law” and that they supported stare decisis. This is a good time to remember Maya Angelou’s observation, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

Advocates of right-wing politics are defending Alito, claiming that his critics are being alarmists. But even if the final Supreme Court opinion in this case does not include the language that threatens the right to privacy, do not be deceived. The present cadre of reactionary justices is not done turning the clock back to the darkest days of previous centuries.