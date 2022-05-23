Towns across New England set daily temperature records

Scientists have not yet attributed the unseasonable temperatures to climate change, but there is ample evidence that the climate crisis is increasing the frequency and severity of heat waves.

It’s not even Memorial Day yet, but it certainly felt like peak summer this past weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, sweltering heat beat down on Massachusetts and a huge swath of the United States, as far south and west as Texas.

Heat advisories affected nearly 40 million Americans on Saturday and almost 20 million on Sunday. Across New England, temperatures soared near and past 90 degrees.

Towns across the region met or exceeded their daily temperature records. In Massachusetts, Worcester tied its daily temperature records on both days of the weekend, with the mercury peaking at 88 degrees on Saturday, the hottest temperature recorded on that date since 1975, and then reached 90 degrees on May 22, tying a record set in 1911 and 1992. And on Sunday, Westfield temperatures hit 93 degrees, crushing the record of 90 degrees set last year.

Temperatures at the summit of Mount Washington on Saturday peaked at 62 degrees, surpassing the previous daily record of 61 degrees, set in 2009, the National Weather Service said.

Meanwhile, in Vermont on Saturday, meteorologists recorded 90-degree temperatures in Montpelier, edging out the previous daily record of 89 degrees set just last year. It’s the first time the town has been that hot this early in the year.

In southern parts of the country, including Texas, towns likewise outstripped daily heat records over the weekend. Study after study has shown that climate change makes heat waves more common, longer, and more intense.

Heat is the most deadly form of extreme weather in the United States. And it’s not just record-breaking temperatures, but also relatively mild ones, that can be dangerous. In New York City on Saturday, before temperatures even reached 80 degrees, a runner in the RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon died on Saturday morning, while 15 others were hospitalized. A marathon spokesperson told the New York Times it is not yet clear if warming temperatures played a role.

Thanks to a persistent sea breeze, combined with cloud coverage that blocked the sun’s rays, some parts of the region were mercifully shielded from unprecedented heat. In Boston, for instance, the official high recorded at Logan Airport was 89 degrees on Saturday, lower than the record daily high of 93 degrees. And though the National Weather Service forecast that the city could have seen a record-shattering heat on Sunday, temperatures actually peaked at a comparatively mild 88 degrees.

Temperatures across New England fell dramatically on Monday, thanks to a cold front moving into the region. By Wednesday, overnight low temperatures in Boston could be back down to the high 40s. These rapid oscillations in temperature, sometimes called “weather whiplash,” are another hallmark of climate change.

Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor.