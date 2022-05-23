Arthur Gomes hitting all the right notes as libero of the Milford boys’ volleyball team

“Playing an instrument has a big psychological effect on me,” Gomes said. “Practicing gets me in the mentality that I have a goal, I have to break it down, and I have to do this by a certain time I have to be dedicated.”

What’s behind his rise to success? His accomplishments as a saxophonist have helped him hit all the right notes on the volleyball court.

Arthur Gomes has soared into a prominent role with the Milford boys’ volleyball team this spring. After bouncing between multiple positions, the 5-foot-10-inch sophomore has locked down the starting libero spot for the seventh-ranked Scarlet Hawks, who have asserted themselves as a Division 2 contender at 17-3.

Advertisement

Gomes started playing the sax in fifth grade and has ascended to district and statewide recognition. This year, he placed first chair in the Central District concert band and second chair in jazz band. Gomes then received All-State recommendations for both music ensembles; it’s rare for underclassmen to even receive one.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

With the help of coach Andrew Mainini and band director Nadine Pomeroy, Gomes has balanced both passions.

“I think I’m able to manage it well because, luckily, both of these programs I’m in have fantastic role models,” he said. “They have really flexible teachers and coaches.”

Gomes initially chose the saxophone because he knew his parents had an affinity for the instrument. They immigrated from Inhapim, a small city in Minas Gerais, Brazil, to Milford in 2013 when Gomes was in the first grade.

“In Brazilian culture, I think music just is generally a big part of our lives,” Gomes said. “We like dancing, we like moving; we like having fun.”

Arthur Gomes (right) performed in Milford High's production of 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" earlier this year. MILFORD HIGH SCHOOL

Gomes is not alone. Sophomore teammate Alex Guerra estimates that half of the varsity roster (including himself) and most of the junior varsity teams are comprised of players with Brazilian heritage. Milford’s practice music playlists include a healthy dose of Brazilian funk and sertanejo (a popular genre in the country) to pair with American pop and rap.

Advertisement

Instead of the standard pasta dinners, the Scarlet Hawks have occasionally held churrasco dinners at the home of senior Valdir Aragoso, where they devour plates of grilled meat that Guerra says is “like steak, but 10 times better.” The squad has bonded over its shared culture, and even players not from Brazil have eagerly joined in. Despite speaking as many as five different languages, the team feels like one family.

“That’s why I feel like we’re such a close team and we’re all bonded together — because of, sure, heritage, and also because we really like each other,” Guerra said.

The camaraderie has translated to hardwood success. Milford checks in atop the Division 2 power rankings entering the final week of regular season competition. The Scarlet Hawks have not lost a set in Tri-Valley League play with one game to go. Their three defeats include five-set losses to Division 1 stalwarts St. John’s Prep and Natick, as well as a 3-0 loss to perennial state power Westfield.

“It did a lot for our confidence,” Mainini said. “I mean, we thought we were good, but that proved to us that we can really compete and we need to continue to work.”

Gomes and Guerra have broken into the starting lineup of a senior-heavy roster led by Aragoso, Jack Callahan and Chris Tocci. Mainini lauded the group’s balance, saying almost anyone could lead the Scarlet Hawks to victory on a given day.

Advertisement

Arthur Gomes has helped the Milford boys' volleyball team make sweet music on the court, with the Scarlet Hawks (17-3) atop the Division 2 power rankings entering the final week of the regular season. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

“This is probably the most balanced team that I’ve had in a really long time,” Mainini said. “. . . It’s really hard to predict who is going to be the hitter that leads us in kills each match. So I think that makes it hard to prepare to play us because we kind of look different every single match.”

Gomes hopes his music background helps him maintain the discipline required to go far in the fast-approaching state tournament.

“[Music] gives me a mentality for many different things, including volleyball . . . I have to get better for the team. I have to get better for myself,” he said. “And, you know, just having fun. I think it gives me the mentality of getting better and feeling pride when I do reach that goal.”

Service points

▪ Fourth-ranked St. John’s Prep (16-1) ran away with the Catholic Conference title and is poised to contend in the Division 1 bracket. Coach Kara Brown is proud of her team’s statement season, as well as her staff, which is made up of 60 percent female coaches at the all-boys’ school.

“I’ve sort of made it a mission as the head coach of the varsity team to bring on knowledgeable and good coaches who are female. I think that’s important,” Brown said.

Brown is also the lone female head coach at St. John’s Prep. She says that giving her athletes an expanded worldview with new perspectives has helped them grow as young people with on-court success as a byproduct.

Advertisement

“I think those experiences that our athletes are going through and working through together has helped them to become closer, which in turn, you can see in our record,” she said.

▪ Third-ranked Lowell (17-1) locked up the Merrimack Valley Conference title on Saturday by beating Central Catholic 3-0. It’s the first time in school history that the Raiders have gone undefeated in league play. Their one loss came in a 3-2 nonleague defeat to Westford on May 2.

▪ Thursday marks the cutoff date for regular season action in boys’ volleyball. The MIAA will determine seedings for the state tournament on Friday, with the preliminary and first-round games beginning June 2.

Games to watch

Tuesday, Greater Lowell at Lowell Catholic, 5 p.m. — The Commonwealth Athletic Conference’s best clash for the conference title.

Wednesday, Needham at Newton North, 4:30 p.m. — The top-ranked Rockets could be hunting for their 41st consecutive win when they battle the No. 10 Tigers.

Wednesday, Haverhill at St. John’s Prep, 5 p.m. — Riding a four-game winning streak, the No. 16 Hillies will end their regular season against the fourth-ranked Eagles.

Wednesday, Brockton at North Quincy, 5:15 p.m. — The Raiders are on the cusp of a South Alliance league title, but will have to get past a rising Boxers squad to finish the job.

Wednesday, Somerville at Revere, 5:15 p.m. — Both Greater Boston League teams are 12-5, with Revere winning 3-0 in their first meeting on April 19.